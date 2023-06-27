‘Venom 3’ Set Video Points to Big MCU Connection

Despite the WGA strike raging on, some properties have been able to continue production, mainly those that are filming somewhere outside of the United States. There were already set photos showcasing Venom 3 shooting somewhere in Spain, but now a new video containing a reportedly huge MCU connection has emerged.

Related: New Preview of ‘Venom 3’ Teases International Adventure

Tom Hardy’s last romp as Eddie Brock was in Venom 2, AKA Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021). Though the film was not the best that could have been made, it still managed to secure $506 million at the worldwide box office. With the combined numbers from the first film of $856 million, the franchise has now made over $1 billion collectively.

Naturally, this has led to Hardy getting another shot at portraying everyone’s favorite anti-hero. He did state that Venom 3 would be the final time that he would appear as Eddie Brock, dashing hopes that he would be appearing at some point to fight Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

However, though Hardy has stated this will be the final film in the Venom franchise, it does not necessarily mean that he wouldn’t show up at some point in the Spider-Man franchise. The newest set video also does point to an MCU connection that fans might get excited about.

‘Venom 3’ Set Video Showcases Eddie Brock in Hawaiian Shirt

Tom Hardy on the set of Venom 3 pic.twitter.com/X9dGkakzzU — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan3news) June 27, 2023

Though the video is a bit low resolution, the costume has been described to be showing Eddie Brock in a Hawaiian shirt. Though this could appear to be a “so what” type of reaction, we would like to point out that the last time we saw the character, he was in a huge cameo at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Brock appears in a bar, not knowing exactly how he got there. However, once Doctor Strange fixes the spell to presumably send everyone back to where they came from, Brock leaves behind a bit of the symbiote, which crawls on the bar he was at.

The costume that Brock is wearing in that post-credits scene might be the same exact costume he is wearing in the above-set video, meaning that Venom 3 could contain a huge MCU connection. Though we don’t want to get our hopes up just yet, it could be that Eddie Brock could potentially run into Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

This is just wild speculation currently, but it would be amazing to see Holland and Hardy finally crossing paths with one another. We might not ever get to see them fighting beyond this film, so Sony might be wanting to exercise its big Marvel relationship one final time with Hardy.

Fans have been begging for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man to meet Venom, and this could be the chance to do so. However, Holland is currently on a year-long break from acting, so he might not be making the time to shoot a scene with Hardy in Venom 3.

The likely outcome is that Eddie Brock is aware of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man now but does not know how to get back to that world. He might also have a better shot at running into Vulture, Morbius, or whoever else Sony sees fit to put in the final chapter of the symbiote.

Venom has been one of the best anit-heroes that has been shown on the big screen, and the only time that Sony has made a worthwhile Spider-Man villain seem like something more than it has ever been.

Related: Op-Ed: Why Sony’s Sinister Six Could Doom Its Spider-Man

We hope that Venom 3 will contain more callbacks to the MCU and that Eddie Brock and Peter Parker will finally meet. It doesn’t even have to be Tom Holland. It could be Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire and fans would be ecstatic. Make this happen, Sony and Marvel.

Do you think Venom 3 will connect to the MCU? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!