Op-Ed: Why Sony’s Sinister Six Could Doom Its Spider-Man

Sony seems hellbent on wanting to build out its expansive villain universe, and even more than that, it appears the studio has been trying for years to create its version of the Sinister Six. This villain organization works in the same light as the primary villains in Batman’s Rogues Gallery, but the Sinister Six is there to create havoc for Peter Parker.

Though there have been many iterations of the team, it has almost always involved villains like Doctor Octopus, Vulture, Sandman, Electro, Mysterio, and Kraven the Hunter. Many of these villains have already appeared in the Spider-Man franchise, and some have already been killed.

Despite the odd nature of having to recast characters we have already seen previously, Sony’s ability to create compelling villains is not there. Morbius has taught us a lesson that not every anti-hero can be as beloved as Venom (2018), and from the first looks at Kraven the Hunter, we will have to sit through another action-packed and lifeless film.

Tom Holland is still planning to return to the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man, but that does mean he needs to face off against a ragtag version of the Sinister Six.

Why Sony’s Sinister Six Won’t Work

Time and time again, I keep seeing these wonderfully complex villains hit the big screen that seem lifeless and cold. Back to the example of Batman, I would argue that Spider-Man has the next level of wonderfully tragic supervillains. The problem is that these villains have not all been great.

Alfred Molina was excellent as Doc Oc and a huge reason he was brought back in the shared Sony/Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. The same thing can be said for Will Dafoe’s beautiful portrayal of Green Goblin. However, they are two rare times when big-name studios got the villain right. I understand that the filmmaking business is to put butts in seats, but doing some needed research matters too. I am not saying that every character in the MCU and otherwise has to be a carbon copy of its comic counterpart, but there should be some sort of connection.

Take Tenoch Huerta as Namor. Everyone has known Namor to be a mostly blue-skinned Atlantean that rules the depths of the sea. However, Marvel did something extraordinary by connecting the character to Aztec/Mayan mythology, which worked great. Namor still held many of his comic similarities, but it was a refreshing take on a classic character.

Let’s go back to Kraven the Hunter. I am not saying that Aaron Taylor-Johnson is not a terrible actor. He is the opposite. But just because he has acting gravitas and can get into shape does not mean he should be placed in the role of one of the best Spider-Man villains. Just because it can be done doesn’t mean it should be done.

Not Everyone Can Be Venom

The problem that Sony has found itself in is that it had a massive hit with Venom. Tom Hardy is a wonderful actor that brought a new take on one of the most infamous Spider-Man villains. Venom had been altered in the comics to become an anti-hero, but his on-screen persona walked that line perfectly.

Venom could have easily been part of the Sinister Six, but he also operates better on a level that does not necessarily paint him as a hero or villain. Having him immediately want to rip up Spider-Man would go against what makes him so wonderful as an anti-hero. The first film’s success also led to a franchise explicitly created to showcase that fact. Venom succeeds because he is not necessarily tied to Spider-Man.

Granted, Tom Hardy did finally show up in the MCU at the end of No Way Home, but only a bit of his symbiote was left behind.

Sony gave a homerun effort with Venom at the box office, so why not try and do the same thing with Morbius?

I would argue that Morbius would have worked better by appearing as a villain in something like Venom and then heading to a Sinister Six movie. However, trying to paint a vampire as an anti-hero is also something they should have seen as incapable of working. The character has walked the line of anti-hero and villain in the comics, but that does not mean it should have been explored in a solo movie.

Again, Jared Leto is a great actor, but that does not mean his method acting would work well for a villain from a comic book franchise. Morbius is a lesson from Sony and the world that not everything can be Venom.

The problem is studios get wrapped up in the idea that a compelling villain should get their own film as every hero does, and that is not the case. Sometimes a villain appearing in multiple movies and carrying an overarching story is the only way to go.

Sony’s Villain Movies Lack Heart

I will just say it: Sony cannot make a good villain movie. They have tried and failed. Yes, Morbius (2022) is the first instance of their failure, but let’s head back to Venom for a second.

The first film was outstanding and made a ton of money. However, the sequel was pretty bad. It didn’t have the same heart and silliness as the first film, and that might be why it was criticized even more than the first film. Critics did hate Venom, which was not warranted. However, I get why Let There Be Carnage (2021) was torn to shreds.

Sony was trying a bit too hard to turn Venom into more of a villain, as that was the only way he could “stop” Carnage. Look what happened. It did not work.

Morbius was just doomed from the start. Sony tried to replicate the magic of Venom but failed miserably. It had no heart. It was just Leto appearing as a vampire man trying to push his moral compass on the world. He could have appeared instead as a cameo in a Spider-Man movie or at the end of Venom 2.

Morbius could have threatened Venom and Spider-Man, allowing him to exist in the Sinister Six. It could have even showcased how and why Venom and Spider-Man could have teamed up. Instead, we got a lifeless film banking on shock and action scenes. However, those scenes were few and far between.

Kraven the Hunter is the next big villain ready for his big-screen debut. From the trailers, all I gathered was that the film would be overtly violent. That is who Kraven is in the comics, but there is far more to his character than appearing to be a bloodthirsty animal.

I am unsure what will happen with Madame Web, but it sounds like it’s going to be something far removed from Spider-Man. It’s rumored to be some sort of thriller which may or may not work.

Sony needs to clue into the nuances of the villains instead of placing a microscope on their surface characteristics.

Also, the film will bring in a new version of Rhino with some sort of skin condition. Again, I understand wanting to alter a character’s origin into something fresh and new. I also appreciate Sony not wanting to replicate what it did with the Paul Giamatti version of the character. Still, Rhino does go through experimentation that turns him into a brute. I get what Sony is attempting to do, but it also looks lackluster.

Spider-Man Does Not Need Villain Team-Ups

If any of the Spider-Man movies have taught us anything, having more than one villain does not necessarily work out. Spider-Man 2 is one of the perfect examples of when less is more—going back to how excellent Molina was as Doc Oc, his tortured portrayal of Otto Octavius worked so well because his deep needs as a character were showcased.

Spider-Man 3 failed because Sony tried to oversimplify Hobgoblin and Venom. The pair did not work well with one another, and their origins were just terribly laid out.

I will say that Sony/Marvel got things right with No Way Home, but that was likely the closest the world will ever get to the Sinister Six. Electro, Sandman, Doc Oc, and Green Goblin all appeared to torture Peter Parker once again.

However, the idea that Peter Parker could try and save everyone led to how perfectly balanced bringing in that many villains were. Also, having Doc Oc elevate above the notion that he could be saved to understanding his doomed fate was outstanding. Green Goblin also played the hero’s part, only to be as vile as ever was perfect.

Tom Holland carries his Spider-Man films so well that he does need a Sinister Six type of threat to mess that up. Sure, he has been in ensemble films like Civil War and Infinity War, but those characters complement him.

Should Marvel and Sony attempt to bring in the Sinister Six, there will be far too many personalities to deal with.

Too Many Villains, Not Enough Time

Let me compare what happens when a villain is not given the proper time to develop on screen. Thor: Love and Thunder brought in Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, which was fantastic. However, the biggest drawback was that Gorr was on screen for like 2o minutes of the entire film. He initially killed a god and then just appeared to kidnap children.

Where exactly was his rampage shown cutting down multiple gods? Or him possibly wrestling with the idea that what he was doing was truly for avenging his daughter?

If the Sinister Six were to appear in a Spider-Man movie, the villains would not get the proper time to develop.

Yes, villains like Vulture, Doc Oc, and Green Goblin have already been established within the Spider-Man universe. However, the likelihood of Sony bringing back those same actors in those same roles is not high.

Mysterio has also died already. Jake Gyllenhaal was fantastic in the role, but he has already been killed off to explore a more profound threat to Holland’s Peter Parker. Should that villain be part of the Sinister Six, it would have to be another actor in the role to replace Gyllenhaal.

Again, I understand there are many iterations of the villain team that have appeared in comics, but seeing the core members would be the way to go should Sony attempt this.

Tom Holland Does Not Need the Sinister Six

Tom Holland is a spectacular actor who has portrayed Spider-Man perfectly. He has been my favorite so far; not dissing Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire, but Holland has nailed it.

He has been wonderful because his otherwordly threats have held precedence over just protecting New York. I am not saying that his solo series has not been necessary or great, but Spider-Man tying into the grand MCU plan has worked out far more than just the character living in a bubble in New York.

Should the Sinister Six come roaring into his life, it might throw off Peter Parker’s deep ability to showcase the crushing responsibility of being Spider-Man when he knows the threat of the Multiverse is looming.

Marvel Studios should be taking the lead on all Spider-Man projects, though I know Sony Pictures won’t let them do so.

Sinister Six Options Are Weak

I am not saying that adding the Sinister Six could not be done, but Sony needs to stop trying right now. Their current potential list of villains that could make up the team are Vulture, Electro, Sandman, Green Goblin, Morbius, Venom, and Kraven the Hunter.

This assumes Sony would bring back Jamie Foxx as Electro, Thomas Haden Church as Sandman, and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin. Michael Keaton should certainly stay Vulture/Adrian Toomes.

Morbius and Venom might not be feasible as villains considering they are being displayed more as heroes, and Kraven might be a bomb.

The options are limited, and it’s time to face the facts that the Sinister Six idea should be abandoned. If Sony tries to force this idea, especially in the current Tom Holland run of Spider-Man, it will seem forced and rushed.

Sony might also try and push a Sinister Six movie on us, which would be terrible for all fans. Unless Sam Raimi was involved, then I would support it far more.

I would love to see the Sinister Six, but not right now. There needs to be more of these villains brought into the fold against Tom Holland, then they can come together in some grand film if it’s similar to No Way Home. However, I just don’t see that happening.

