Sydney Sweeney’s Marvel Role Officially Confirmed

Euphoria breakout star Sydney Sweeney was confirmed to be joining Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man spinoff, Madame Web, back in 2022. Although fan speculation ran rampant on social media following the initial announcement, her role remained shrouded in mystery—until now.

Sweeney, one of Hollywood’s most prolific up-and-coming actors, first gained widespread critical acclaim for her portrayal of Cassie Howard in HBO’s Emmy-winning teen drama, Euphoria. Directed by Sam Levinson, the show skyrocketed her to fame, leading to roles on The White Lotus and the upcoming rom-com Anyone But You, where she’ll star alongside Glen Powell.

And now, it looks like Sweeney will be taking one of her biggest next steps: partaking in Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man Universe film, Madame Web.

The movie will mark Sweeney’s first foray into the superhero genre, where she’ll star alongside other powerhouse actresses like Dakota Johnson, who stars as the titular Madame Web, as well as Isabela Merced and Celeste O’Connor who are rumored to play Anya Corazon and Mattie Franklin, respectively. Severance‘s Adam Scott and Scream Queens’ Emma Roberts round out the cast.

While plot details remain scarce, Madame Web will seemly pull influence from its comic book source material, following the origin story of Cassandra Webb, a clairvoyant, whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world.

Ezekiel Sims—a rich businessman who gained powers similar to those of Spider-Man in his youth—is rumored to be the main villain of the upcoming film. While it has yet to be confirmed, it’s been previously reported that he’ll played by Tahar Rahim.

But who will Sweeney play in Madame Web? According to Total Film Magazine (via GamesRadar), we might’ve just gotten our answer.

Speaking with the publication, Sweeney revealed that she’ll be seen in the flick as Julia Carpenter, AKA the second Spider-Woman. When asked about her new role, she said “I couldn’t be more excited. I can’t wait to be able to talk about it.”

She also took the time to gush over her “badass” co-stars, saying, “I can’t wait to be able to be next to the girls that I filmed with—Dakota and Isabela, and Celeste. We had so much fun together. And I’m really excited that it’s just gonna be a powerhouse of badass females for the world to see.”

Julia Carpenter has long been a staple of the Spider-Man comics, taking part in the first Secret Wars event and even becoming an Avenger at one point. Carpenter became Spider-Woman after being unknowingly subjected to experiments as part of what she was told to be an “athletic study,” giving her powers similar to Spider-Man himself.

It seems like Sweeney couldn’t be happier to be joining the Spider-Man universe, and it’ll be interesting to see if her character will pop up in a MCU project down the line—perhaps, in Avengers: Secret Wars (2026).

Who knows? Maybe she’ll even team up with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, or Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock/Venom. Either way, Madame Spider is shaping up to be one of the most exciting instillations in the Spider-Man franchise to date.

Madame Web swings into theaters on February 16, 2024.

Are you excited to see Sydney Sweeney taking on a new superhero mantle in Madame Web? Share your thoughts in the comments below.