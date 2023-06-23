Paramount Follows Disney, Guts New Streaming Content Amid Strike

It’s a weird time for streaming platforms right now. As HBO Max turned into Max, it announced the removal of several series and movies off the platform. Disney+ and Hulu followed suit, removing dozens of original content offerings, some less than a year old.

As the WGA writers’ strike nears its third month, it’s brought up the conversation of streaming residuals and how writers are (or aren’t) paid for content that went onto streaming platforms. Writers are fighting to receive residual pay as SAG actors ready to join the cause as their negotiations wrap up at the end of the month.

However, it seems as though yet another streaming service has decided to join Max and Disney by pulling their content as it was announced earlier today that at least four shows have been canceled and will be completely removed from Paramount+. Star Trek: Prodigy, Queen of the Universe, The Game, and Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies have all been reportedly dropped from Paramount.

Star Trek: Prodigy is an animated Star Trek series for kids that is also available to watch on Nickelodeon. The show was renewed for a second season in 2021, with production already underway. Apparently, the show will finish post-production work on the season and try to find another platform to release it on.

However, Rise of the Pink Ladies is surprising, as the series debuted its first and only season just recently, in April of this year. With only two months on Paramount+, the show will be pulled within just a few days. Serving as a prequel to 1978’s Grease, the series tells the backstory of the Pink Ladies and the ins and outs of Rydell High School before Sandy and Danny’s epic love story. The series was originally meant for HBO Max before being picked up by Paramount+ and will reportedly be shopped around to other platforms as well.

As Paramount prepares to merge streaming services with Showtime, it’s following an unfortunate and alarming recent trend in media. When Disney+ and Hulu merged, both platforms also pulled several original streaming options to much alarm. It’s raised discussions and questions about media and cultural preservation as well as what it means for writers and actors who won’t receive any sort of residual pay from their work while studios can write it off as a loss. As more and more content is released strictly to streaming services, there’s no ability to obtain physical copies meaning if that media is gone, there’s no way to preserve it.

What do you think about Paramount+ also removing content? Share your thoughts in the comments below.