Hulu and Disney+ Shows That Will Soon Be Removed FOREVER

As part of the merger between Disney+ and Hulu, the Walt Disney Company has announced that multiple shows and movies will soon be removed entirely from the streaming platforms.

During their quarterly earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that there would be a merger between both of their streaming services, Disney+ and Hulu. This will allow Disney to better compete with the likes of Netflix, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Peacock, and HBO Max, which will soon just be called Max.

Disney+ is currently known as the home for anything related to the company, including classic Disney animation, live-action films, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, the Simpsons, and every other property that Disney has absorbed. Meanwhile, Hulu has become a primary platform for multiple cable channels, including Fox, FX, Comedy Central, and many more. It also serves as one of the primary ways to access live TV.

While many are excited about the simplicity of the services merging, many were worried that this would mean that multiple shows and movies would be completely removed from the platform, ceasing to exist because aren’taren’t physical forms of them. Unfortunately, it looks like these people were right.

You Only Have a Week Before These Disney+ and Hulu Shows Are Gone Forever

In the wake of Disney pulling out of their Lake Nona development deal and the announcement of Star Wars: Galactic Star Cruiser coming to a close, the Walt Disney Company has also announced the removal of many movies and TV shows from both the Hulu and Disney+ streaming platforms.

While most of these shows aren’t the biggest earners or even the most critically acclaimed, they are beloved by fandoms worldwide. These fan favorites include Willow (2022), Y: The Last Man (2021), Dollface (2019-2022), The World According to Jeff Goldblum (2019-present), and Little Demon (2022-present). Some of these shows haven’t been announced as canceled yet, so they are especially surprising.

All these shows and movies are removed on May 26, 2023, so there is only a week left to enjoy them. Give them a shot before they’re gone forever! Especially Willow. There needs to be more high fantasy out there than just Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones.

Here’s the list of everything we know that will soon be purged from Disney+ and Hulu:

What Disney is Removing from Disney+

The Mysterious Benedict Society

Big Shot

Turner & Hooch

Willow

The Making Of Willow

Just Beyond

The World According To Jeff Goldblum

The One And Only Ivan

Timmy Failure

Be Our Chef

Magic Camp

Howard

Earth To Ned

Foodtastic

Stuntman

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

Wolfgang

It’s a Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer

What Disney is Removing from Hulu

Pistol

Dollface

The Quest

The Hot Zone

Y: The Last Man

Maggie

Little Demon

The Premise

Love In The Time Of Corona

Everything’s Trash

Best In Snow

Best In Dough

Which of these shows are you going to miss the most? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!