Marvel Continues to Alter Release Schedule as ‘Ironheart’ Has Been Delayed

The writer’s strike that is ongoing is likely a big proponent of why shows and films are being pushed back. However, Marvel has been steadily altering its schedule for other reasons, which directly relate to the poor overall opinion of the Phase 4 releases by the MCU. Now, it appears the next property hit with a delay is the Black Panther 2 spinoff: Ironheart.

Though the spinoff was announced as part of the Phases 5 and 6 release slate for Marvel at San Diego Comic-Con, the media giant has since been altering its schedule to fit the needs of Disney. When CEO Bob Iger returned, he made it a point to ensure that the massive number of releases the MCU was engaging in would be stopped. He stated that the plan would be “quality over quantity” during an investor’s call.

The whole “superhero fatigue” issue has been brought up, especially regarding how Iger might have been seeing things. Films like Thor: Love and Thunder and show like She-Hulk did not sit well or did not strike the right cords with audiences. This has led to a shifting plan, despite the dates for most of Phases 5 and 6 being revealed at Comic-Con.

Initially, Marvel was releasing four movies and four shows yearly, to two shows and three movies a year. This sounds more manageable in terms of taking in and understanding the stories that the MCU is producing. The Multiverse can certainly confuse most people.

Though Ironheart has been finished for quite some time, Marvel has pushed back its release, presumably by a few months.

‘Ironheart’ Flies to Disney+ in 2024

Ironheart was initially announced to have a fall 2023 release date, according to the Comic-Con announcement in 2022. However, it also was indicated to be “coming soon,” which is a sneaky way for most properties to alter a release schedule without drawing the ire of fans. Again, the ongoing WGA strike is likely to result in many delays, though this Black Panther spinoff has been completed for months.

Ironheart could have easily been released in the fall of this year, but it appears that Marvel wants to make good on its promise to alter its release schedule for fans’ sake. Now, the series is slated for a 2024 release. That could mean we will see the series debut early in 2024, though, as Daredevil: Born Again is intended to release in the spring of 2024.

The MCU might now want to have two big shows combating one another, especially considering its commitment to wanting to space out releases. This could mean that Ironheart will see an early 2024 release date in either January or February. That would allow the show to be released or binged in time for fans to pivot their attention to Daredevil in the spring.

Ironheart is likely the first of many MCU properties that will see its release date pushed back. Those changes might not be significant, but the WGA strike could alter things further. Daredevil had already been successfully shut down because of a protest by the WGA.

