New Preview of ‘Venom 3’ Teases International Adventure

It looks like Eddie Brock and his gooey alien symbiote, Venom, are leaving San Francisco for good, according to some leaked set photos from the upcoming Venom 3 (2024). And this time, it looks like we’re in for a…holiday romp?

Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock/Venom is back in action for the upcoming Venom threequel, which is currently in the early stages of production. Since the superhero flick was announced in late 2022, Sony’s next venture into their Spider-Man Universe has been met with overall excitement from fans, generating even more buzz online following a series of high-profile casting announcements.

So far, all we know is that Hardy will reprise his role as “The Lethal Protector” for Venom 3, which will be written and directed by franchise scribe Kelly Marcel. The movie will likely pick up on loose plot threads introduced in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), which could see Eddie and Venom embarking on a sort of Multiversal adventure thanks to Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and the spell-casting Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

Ted Lasso alum Juno Temple is also set to have a leading role in the threequel, though any specifics involving her character remain shrouded in mystery. It’s also possible that Stephen Graham could return as Detective Patrick Mulligan, as well as Michelle Williams as Eddie’s former love interest, Anne Weying.

Now, with its rumored release date on the horizon, new photos from Venom 3‘s imminent shoot in the Cartagena neighborhood of Los Mateos, Spain revealed an interesting new detail about the setting of the upcoming film.

Twitter user @QuidVacuo took to social media over the weekend to share new set photos from Venom 3, confirming that at least part of the story is set during the Day of the Dead/Día de los Muertos, a traditional Mexican holiday honoring those who have passed away.

It’s too early to say how or why Día de los Muertos will be important to the plot of Venom 3, but it could simply be an aesthetic decision allowing Eddie/Venom to interact with a colorful, textured environment. During the celebration, which takes place in early November, families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives by placing offerings on traditional “ofrenda” alters, as seen in the rightmost image below:

¡Más imágen del rodaje de 'VENOM 3'! Como dije, todo esta lleno de decoración como del día de Muertos pic.twitter.com/EMX07Ps3n4 — QuidVacuo (@QuidVacuo) June 26, 2023

Meanwhile, an additional tweet not noted that Venom 3 is filming in Cartagena, but that the shooting location will be a stand-in for Mexico. The post translates to, “They send me these photos from the shooting of ‘VENOM 3’! It seems that the city of Cartagena was filled with graffiti in Spanish, since it will represent Mexico. Filming should start tomorrow:”

¡Me envían estas fotos desde el rodaje de 'VENOM 3'! Parece ser que la ciudad de Cartagena se llenó de grafittis en Español, ya que representará Mexico. El rodaje debería de comenzar mañana pic.twitter.com/h5cyaG9ToS — QuidVacuo (@QuidVacuo) June 25, 2023

With this recent update, it seems as though on-location filming is officially underway on the third Venom installment. We still have yet to receive official updates on its cast or story, but at least it looks like filming will go relatively untouched by the ongoing WGA strike.

Considering the set is meant to “represent Mexico,” it seems likely that Venom 3 will pick up immediately after Eddie/Venom’s official MCU debut. As some fans might remember, the last time we saw these characters was in a post-credits scene for No Way Home, which saw the symbiote-host duo kicking back in a bar in Mexico.

2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage also ended on a similar note, showing Eddie and Brock relaxing at the same beachside resort. With this context in mind, it seems like a substantial part of Venom 3 will take place in Mexico, which could be their new base of operations moving forward.

But does this mean the Venom franchise is ditching San Francisco for good? Not necessarily. There’s endless potential for Sony’s Spider-Man Universe to take Eddie and Brock anywhere, especially now that the characters are considered a part of MCU canon. This international adventure could just be a fun one-off story, perhaps setting up Venom’s role in the still-uncertain Spider-Man 4. Either way, this change of scenery could be a refreshing change for the Venom-Verse.

Audiences can look forward to seeing the “Lethal Protector” back in action when Venom 3 hopefully arrives in theaters in October 2024.

What do you think of these leaked Venom 3 set photos? Are you excited about the third movie? Share your thoughts in the comments below.