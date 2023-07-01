Marvel Officially Recasts ‘Captain Marvel’ Actress

Marvel has made several changes over the years to the MCU quietly, but fans were able to notice that one actress from Captain Marvel (2018) didn’t reprise her role in Secret Invasion.

Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel collaborated with Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury to help the Skrull in her solo movie. After promising to find them a home and defeating the Kree, Captain Marvel has been all around the galaxy saving other civilizations, but they failed to keep their promise. Now, Skrulls are tired of doing the dirty work with no real guarantee of a home, so some have taken up arms and started to invade Earth slowly.

Nick Fury deals with the aftermath of the broken promise to stop the Skrulls, but Secret Invasion won’t be an easy battle for the longtime hero. No Avengers to help save the day this time, and Don Cheadle’s War Machine makes it clear that Fury is a wanted man meaning he is going into this fight alone.

Now, one source points out that Secret Invasion also recast one essential character to the series. Soren, the Skrull married to Talos, was initially played by Sharon Blynn, who also appears in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Captain Marvel. Oddly enough, Soren was killed offscreen in Secret Invasion but still appears with Kate Braithwaite and Charlotte Baker taking over. For some reason, Braithwaite only appears as the Skrull, while Baker appears as the disguised woman in the series.

Knowing that Soren’s death plays a huge role for Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and G’iah (Emilia Clarke), fans shouldn’t be shocked if Soren ends up appearing in more flashbacks, but the fact that Blynn won’t be reprising her role is odd. Scheduling conflicts might have led to Blynn not being able to take the role, and Marvel just hired someone to play the role.

After Secret Invasion, it’s unclear what will happen with the Skrulls. It’s unlikely that they will disappear since over a million Skrulls live on Earth. Still, if the MCU needs to continue exploring more projects with the Skrulls, it’s possible that Soren could appear again in more flashbacks, making this recasting confusing if so.

