Jonathan Majors Return Changes MCU Future

After facing assault and harassment charges from his ex-girlfriend in March 2023, Marvel actor Jonathan Majors might finally have an innocent verdict as video evidence of the incident in question has come to light. While this is undoubtedly a win for Majors, what does this mean for the MCU?

Jonathan Majors originated the role of The One Who Remains/Kang the Conquerer, one of the most dangerous and diabolical characters of Marvel Comics, but the assault charges jeopardized his career. Similar to the plight of Johnny Depp just a year ago, Majors’ future with Marvel and Disney was the subject of debate and debacle. Now that he could finally be proven innocent, Marvel might make a complete 180 to save face and maintain narrative integrity.

Major Changes for the MCU

Disney has grown incredibly and insanely protective of their image in the wake of cancel culture these past few years, and being associated with an alleged abuser could potentially put both Disney and Marvel Studios in hot water. As a result, efforts were made to completely alter Majors’ role as Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that was before the significant delays and push-backs in Marvel’s release schedule.

Now that there’s evidence of the actor’s innocence, this could change everything planned surrounding the MCU and the Kang Dynasty. Although he is still on the cast list for the upcoming second season of Loki on Disney+, his role will almost definitely be redefined.

We have no confirmation or comment from Marvel regarding the character or Jonathan Majors’ future with the studio, but rumors of recasting Kang’s variants persist. Perhaps with the upcoming hiatus for the MCU, the filmmakers can take the time needed to drastically alter their Sacred Timeline.

One thing that can be said for sure is that Disney and Marvel are likely trying to avoid another Johnny-Depp-level case. Creating the next threat for the Avengers will only be possible if they have the right actor to bring the villain to life.

How do you think Majors’ case will affect the MCU? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!