Johnny Depp Reportedly Makes a Decision On Returning to Disney

After the end of the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial, fans have been wondering when Depp will be returning to some of his most beloved characters, including Captain Jack Sparrow. According to sources close to the actor, the star has already made his decision.

Johnny Depp is one of the most popular actors of all time, having garnered critical acclaim through his work with Tim Burton and Disney. While he has played many iconic roles, like the titular characters in Edward Scissorhands (1990), Ed Wood (1994), and Sweeny Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007), he is most recognized for originating the roles of Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts series and Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

However, Johnny Depp soon became a fixture for news outlets worldwide after being entwined in a defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. What followed were numerous accusations from both sides of domestic abuse, domestic violence, and substance abuse. Eventually, both sides settled after jurors “mostly sided” with Depp.

Despite this, Johnny Depp lost numerous jobs and was dropped by Disney and Warner Bros. But since the trial has finished, Disney Studios President Sean Bailey said that Disney was “noncommital” to him returning to play Captain Jack Sparrow. And if sources are to be believed, Depp already has an answer for Bailey.

Johnny Depp is Still “Smarting” After Being Dropped By Disney

In an interview with the New York Times, Sean Bailey stated that Walt Disney Studios is “noncommital at this point,” meaning there was a chance that Johnny Depp could return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. But it looks like Depp doesn’t want to.

According to an inside source for the Daily Mail, Depp has no plans to return to Disney or any other company because he’s “still smarting” about being dropped due to the Amber Heard trial. In the words of one friend, “They blind-dropped him even though Amber had lied her a– off.”

They also state that he won’t return no matter how lucrative the deal is. In fact, it’s rumored that he’s already been offered $20 million to reprise the role of Jack Sparrow. This boycott will also be extended to Warner Bros., despite Depp’s longtime collaborator and friend, Tim Burton, working on a new film: Beetlejuice 2 (TBD).

Instead, Johnny Depp wants to focus on music and making art for art’s sake. Instead of working with a major studio, Depp is making his return to acting as King Louis XV in Jeanne Du Barry (2023). The film premiered at Cannes and received a seven-minute standing ovation.

Do you think Disney made a mistake in this situation? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!