Johnny Depp’s Co-Star Speaks Out, Gives Confession on Actor

Johnny Depp has amassed quite a loyal following of fans, and it’s easy to see why.

Even though the actor has undergone scrutiny and backlash from many over the last couple of years, in particular during last year’s defamation trial amid allegations from ex-wife Amber Heard, he came out on the winning side of the court argument. In the end, Amber Heard settled outside of court by giving Johnny Depp $1 million, and the two have since gone on their own way.

As Johnny Depp has pursued developing his career in Europe, he just introduced his brand new film– titled Jeanne Du Barry– at the Cannes Film Festival. Though Depp met some backlash from many who did not want him to be a part of the festival, he also saw a crowd of applause, and many co-stars have come to his defense during the allegations.

Just recently, Disney released its first statement on Johnny Depp and his potential return to the role of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Though there have been several reports indicating that Disney would not be bringing back the actor, the company said it was “noncommittal” when asked about Depp’s status for the sixth installment. Now, many insiders have said that it might Depp saying “no” to Disney, rather than the other way around. Of course, there’s no way to confirm this and we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

As the controversy surrounding Johnny Depp goes on, one of his former co-stars had quite the revelation about working with him.

Mary Steenburgen gained prominence in the film industry in the late 1970s with her role as Lynda Dummar in the film Melvin and Howard (1980), for which she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Throughout her career, Mary Steenburgen has appeared in numerous films and television shows. Some of her notable film credits include Back to the Future Part III (1990), Parenthood (1989), and Step Brothers (2008). She has also worked in television, starring in series such as Joan of Arcadia and The Last Man on Earth.

One of Steenburgen’s more prominent roles came in 1993’s What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, where she played the role of Betty Carver alongside Leonardo DiCaprio (Arnie Grape) and, of course, Johnny Depp (Gilbert Grape).

In a recent interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen along with Jane Fonda and Candace Bergen, the co-hosts played a game called “1, 2, Agree or Disagree,” where Andy Cohen read a statement and the stars had to say whether they agreed or disagreed.

The statement: “I have never been genuinely turned on while filming a love scene.”

While Bergen agreed, both Fonda and Steenburgen disagreed. When asked who the actor was, Steenburgen confessed confidently that it was none other than Johnny Depp. Fonda said Kris Kristofferson. You can see the entire hilarious exchange in the video below:

