Johnny Depp’s Daughter Has Sweet Reaction to Standing Ovation For Her Father’s Comeback Movie

Posted on by Amanda Landwehr
Lily-Rose Depp is taking the time to celebrate her father, Johnny Depp, after the veteran actor received a seven-minute standing ovation at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Speaking with ET Canada at Cannes, Lily-Rose Depp said that she couldn’t be happier for her father, and that it’s “awesome” they are both doing projects that they’re proud of following her leading role in the upcoming HBO show, The Idol:

I’m super happy for him. I’m super excited. And it’s so awesome that we get to do projects that we’re super proud of.

