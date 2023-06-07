Johnny Depp Is Back! Comeback Film Set to Finally Debut in the U.S.

Everyone has been patiently waiting to find out if the newest Johnny Depp film would make its way to the United States. It appears that is set to happen, as a U.S. distributor has picked up the film.

After the torrid events of the Depp vs. Heard trial, it appeared the beloved actor favored a career surrounded by music. Depp recorded an album called 18 with the late guitarist Jeff Beck. The album was heavily a part of Depp’s life, even leading him to leave the trial early for some performances in the UK with Beck.

However, fans had been begging the man to return to acting, which also happened shortly after. It had been announced that Johnny Depp would star as King Louis XV in Jeanne Du Barry, by director Maiwenn. The French-language film made its world premiere during the Cannes Film Festival, which took place from May 16 to 27. The film was shown on the festival’s opening night to much fanfare.

Jeanne Du Barry was given a staggering seven-minute standing ovation after it had concluded at the festival. Though the festival included some tough questions directed towards Johnny Depp and his trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, the film was quite a success.

Jeanne Du Barry was also shown in French cinemas directly after premiering at Cannes and secured $4.1 million from 550,000 ticket sales in just two weeks of being released. Netflix also acquired the second window rights for France, which is said to be streaming sometime in September.

Jeanne Du Barry follows the life of Jeanne Vaubernier, portrayed by Maiwenn. Vaubernier was a commoner who rose through the ranks of the French court after becoming the favorite lover of King Louis XV (Depp), also making her a social pariah in the Versailles Palace.

However, the question remained if the film would be shown in the United States. Now, that certainly appears to be the case.

The New Johnny Depp Film Picked up by Vertical

Variety has revealed that Vertical has picked up the distribution rights to Jeanne Du Barry in North America. There is no telling what deals Vertical will make for the new Johnny Depp period drama, but we imagine they might consider releasing it in theaters for at least a limited theatrical run.

The buzz around the film has certainly been palpable, and considering the draw that it received in France, we imagine the same would happen in the United States. Depp is a fan-favorite actor, and everyone has been begging to see his comeback on the big screen, which could be happening soon.

Though Vertical acquiring the distribution rights is only the first step, we could see Jeanne Du Barry sometime later this year. At least, that is the hope.

