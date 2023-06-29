Marvel Highlights Loki’s Gender Fluidity, Hints at Major Season 2 Arc

As International Pride Month winds down, Marvel is celebrating one of its most popular LGBTQ+ heroes ahead of the Loki Season 2 premiere on Disney+.

Tom Hiddleston made his MCU debut in Thor (2011), stealing the show with his conniving, over-the-top portrayal of the Norse God of Mischief. Since then, he’s starred in a handful of Avengers projects, the Thor sequels, Marvel’s What If…?, and eventually his self-titled TV series on Disney+.

Loki has long been a staple of the franchise prior to his MCU appearance, however. In fact, the character has a lengthy comic book history that dates back to 1962. So safe to say, Loki’s had a lot of time to grow and develop over the years.

In Marvel Comics, Loki is canonically gender fluid, using his shape-shifting powers to take on a variety of shapes, sizes, species, and genders. This was something that the cast and crew deeply cared about bringing into the MCU in Season 1 of Loki, with Tom Hiddleston having said they “felt responsible for” representing the character as he was in the comics.

Hiddleston’s iteration of Loki is bisexual and gender-fluid, the latter of which eagle-eyed fans spotted in a teaser trailer before the show’s arrival on Disney+. In the clip released by Marvel Studios, a close-up of Loki’s Time Variant Authority (TVA) file after he’s taken into custody notes his sex as being “fluid.”

Episode 3 of Loki confirms that the eponymous character is bisexual during a scene with his female counterpart/twin flame, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). While traveling on the distant planet of Lamentis-1, Sylvie presses Loki about his romantic history, asking, “How about you? You’re a prince. Must’ve been would-be princesses. Or perhaps another prince,” to which Hiddleston’s character responds, “A bit of both.”

This was a powerful moment for MCU fans in the LGBTQ+ community and an albeit small step in the right direction for Disney/Marvel. Loki’s sexuality was something Season 1 director Kate Herron was “really passionate” about, taking to social after the episode aired to write, “I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in [the MCU].”

Recently, in honor of Pride Month, official Marvel outlet Marvel Brasil took to Twitter to celebrate Loki’s gender identity and sexuality in a series of posts highlighting the character’s comic book history.

This tweet reads, “No wonder he’s one of our favorite characters. Loki’s portrayal began in 1962 and is far from over,” accompanied by a rainbow flag and a transgender flag emoji:

Não é à toa que é um dos nossos personagens favoritos. A representatividade de Loki começou em 1962 e está longe de terminar. 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/wac4xuS91e — MarvelBR (@MarvelBR) June 28, 2023

A follow-up tweet spotlights the character’s gender-swapping, saying, “Loki took the form of a woman on several occasions,” accompanied by comic book panels of the God of Mischief’s various looks. Next to it, a variety of Lokis fills up the same scene with the caption, “His ever-gender-fluid identity in Marvel’s canon arc:”

A final tweet shows Loki’s adopted Asgardian parents, Odin and Hela, with the text, “Odin has referred to Loki as ‘his child of both sexes.'” The final image shows a scene from the 2015 Young Avengers comics run, with Loki explaining his culture’s concept of sexuality: “My culture does not share your concept of sexual identity. Just sex acts, nothing more:”

Hiddleston himself has said that Loki’s gender fluidity has “always been there” in the comics and Norse mythology, and it seems like the show’s lead writer, Michael Waldron, is also on board for exploring this side of the character. Waldren addressed the subject in a 2021 interview, saying, “I know how many people identify with Loki in particular and are eager for that representation, especially with this character. We worked really hard.”

So, this begs the question: will Loki’s bisexuality and gender fluidity be fleshed out in Season 2? It’s hard to say, but the matter of representation continues to be a priority at Marvel Studios as the MCU continues into Phases Five and Six. With Loki being a leading character in the franchise and an undeniable fan-favorite at that, his evolution as a character as he explores his gender identity and sexuality would surely resonate with viewers. Because of this, it’s certainly likely.

At the very least, it’s heartwarming to see an official Marvel site celebrating International Pride Month, especially when it involves the ever-popular God of Mischief.

Loki Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on October 6, 2023.

What do you think of Loki getting some love from Marvel in honor of Pride Month? Are you excited for Season 2? Let us know in the comments below.