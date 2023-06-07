Anthony Hopkins Considers MCU Movies As “Pointless Acting”

Anthony Hopkins has strong opinions about how the Marvel Cinematic Universe challenges actors believing Marvel Studios to be a job for the money, not for the challenge.

After winning two Oscars, Anthony Hopkins knows a thing or two about acting. He has starred as Hannibal Lecter in Silence of the Lambs (1991) and The Father (2020), which won him both academy awards, but the actor is also known as the Asgardian God, Odin, in the MCU. Starring as Thor’s father and King of Asgard, Odin’s role in the MCU was surprisingly limited.

He had a beard, an iconic eye patch, and the wisdom needed to help guide Chris Hemsworth’s Thor Odinson and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) throughout the first three movies. While Odin’s role in both movies wasn’t large, it was still great having someone like Hopkins portray the character, but the actor doesn’t think fondly of his role.

While talking to the New Yorker, he shares his thoughts during the first movie with Kevin Branagh, Thor (2011), where Odin spent a lot of time on the throne in the movie and how he didn’t do much:

“They put me in armor; they shoved a beard on me,” Hopkins recalled. “Sit on the throne, shout a bit. If you’re sitting in front of a green screen, it’s pointless acting it.”

Branagh helped Hopkins consider staying in acting for a few more years as the actor almost retired before Thor. Now, the actor went on to work in several projects with a newfound purpose:

“Branagh gave me back the chops to work. I was gonna give it up, really. But you see, [Branagh] won’t let you do that. Working with Ken was quite an injection of new energy into my life.”

After the fourth movie in the Thor franchise, there’s doubt that Hemsworth will return for a fifth entry. The actor’s medical conditions have made him weary about sticking around in the MCU for much longer, and if Thor returns, Hemsworth wants to do something completely different.

One thing is clear, Odin’s future in the MCU is nonexistent. Hopkins learned from Branagh what he needed to hear to keep on acting for the next several years, but his time as the grizzled King of Asgard is over, and it would be shocking to see the actor return to reprise his role even if it was for the Multiverse.

