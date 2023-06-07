Halle Bailey’s Avenger-Style Training Has Fans Hopeful for MCU Announcement

Halle Bailey has taken the world by storm for her performance as Ariel in Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid (2023).

Although the film faced a lot of controversy (and continues to do so), most reviews of the film have been positive and it’s seen a successful couple weeks in theaters. Bailey surprised fans with her singing ability and received praise from Jodi Benson, who voiced the animated Ariel in 1989. With so much of the film CGI, she’s also been complimented for her acting as a result.

However, it’s not her acting that’s recently gained attention on Twitter, it’s her physical training. A photo set has gone viral, being shared by accounts like @PopCrave and @DailyLoud, for showing Bailey in a complicated strength training pose. In the photos, she’s wearing some sort of headgear with a weight attached to a chain as she leans over a bench. Presumably, it’s a move to strengthen her stomach and neck muscles considering the amount of mermaid-style swimming the actress had to do for the role.

The photos were also shared by @photonsmight, who says, “Disney had Halle training like an avenger… they might as well have Marvel call her…” In a response comment, she follows up by pointing out the scene where Ariel has to keep Eric afloat during a turbulent storm, claiming that that scene alone makes her training necessary. Another comment, from @CashewAunt2, jokes that Bailey “needed neck strength for that hair flip,” which might not be too far from the truth.

Several comments mentioned that they would love to see Bailey as part of Marvel in some capacity, suggesting she could take on Jean Gray/Phoenix in the X-Men, while a few mentioned they could see her as DC’s Starfire. While it does seem like excessive training, it certainly paid off and does leave the door open for fans to see her in a superhero role in the future. With the success the film has seen so far and the praise that Bailey has received, it’s possible this may be just the beginning of a rising star.

What superhero do you think Halle Bailey should play? Let Inside the Magic know your thoughts!