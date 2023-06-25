Marvel Reveals Official ‘Loki’ Season 2 Synopsis, No Mention of Jonathan Majors’ Kang

Fans of Marvel’s Loki series are finally getting a preview of Season 2 thanks to a newly-released synopsis, which noticeably fails to mention disgraced Kang the Conqueror actor Jonathan Majors.

It’s been a long road to production for the sophomore season of Marvel’s smash hit Disney+ series, Loki. Starring Tom Hiddleston as the titular God of Mischief, Season 1 of Loki remains the MCU’s most-viewed show on the streaming service to date, with over 5.23 billion minutes watched—an awe-inspiring feat for the superhero studio.

When considering the popularity of Hiddleston’s Loki, it’s easy to understand how his spinoff show managed to score so much viewership. However, its star-studded cast, including the likes of Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius, Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie, Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Judge Ravonna Renslayer, and even Richard E. Grant’s Classic Loki, also helped the series achieve record-breaking levels of success.

Season 1 left audiences on a massive cliffhanger, with Sylvie killing Majors’ mysterious He Who Remains at the Time Citadel in a fit of vengeance, therefore shattering the Sacred Timeline. With Loki now stuck in an alternate dimension’s TVA, Sylvie on the run, and many more Kangs waiting to wreak havoc on the Multiverse, the episode undoubtedly left fans with more questions than answers.

Of course, the question that’s been at the forefront of viewers’ minds is whether or not Majors will return as nefarious supervillain Kang the Conqueror, which has generated plenty of buzz online since news of his arrest broke in March of this year.

Recasting rumors have run rampant following his appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), which undoubtedly set up Majors’ expanded presence in the franchise into the MCU’s Phase Five and Six. A Kang variant, Victor Timely, also popped up alongside Loki and Agent Mobius in a post-credits scene, establishing him as the primary antagonist of Loki Season 2.

However, Majors’ character was seemingly scrubbed from the Loki Season 2 trailer that debuted at Disney’s Upfront Presentation in May, likely in a last-ditch effort to protect the company’s reputation. Marvel has yet to comment on the matter and will likely remain radio silent until the actor stands trial for his assault charges in August.

Kang has already been confirmed to be a leading cast member of Loki Season 2. Still, the mystery surrounding his role in the upcoming episode has continued thanks to a recently-released plot synopsis, which teases new story details ahead of its October 2023 release date on Disney+.

Earlier this week, Marvel Studios released the first official synopsis for Season 2 of Loki (via Disney), teasing a hunt for a trio of missing characters, including Sylvie, Ravonna, and Miss Minutes (Tara Strong), and a “battle for the soul” of the Time Variance Authority, which Loki will seemingly be fighting for, not against, this time around. Read the full Loki Season 2 plot summary below:

‘Loki’ Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

Surprisingly, any mention of Kang is glaringly absent from the Loki Season 2 synopsis, despite the show already confirming that Majors is a part of the new season’s leading cast. While it does hint at the introduction of new characters, it also neglects to name-drop franchise newcomers Ke Huy Quan and Kate Dickie, whose Loki roles remain unknown.

Perhaps, Majors’ absence from the new plot summary indicates that Kang will have a lessened role in the new season, even more than initially expected. However, it’s difficult, if not impossible, to imagine Kang/Victor Timely not playing a big part in the Multiversal shenanigans that will, without a doubt, make up Season 2.

For now, only time will tell. But while the wait continues for the previously-unveiled Loki Season 2 footage to officially be made public, at least we’ve gotten a taste of what to expect in future episodes, and it sounds like we’re in for a wild, time-twisting, dimension-hopping ride through the Multiverse. This synopsis opens the door to what will happen on the Multiversal side of the MCU as it continues to expand into Phase Five, hopefully laying the foundations for 2026’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and other crossover events.

Season 2 of Loki arrives on Disney+ on October 6.

Are you looking forward to seeing Tom Hiddleston’s Loki back in action? Share your thoughts in the comments below.