Marvel Goes All in on New MCU Series, Tom Hiddleston’s ‘Loki’ Forgotten

Earlier this week, Marvel dropped a huge announcement for some upcoming MCU series, but somehow left Loki Season 2 to lose much of the spotlight.

Earlier this week, Marvel Studios announced that Echo and Loki Season 2 will be released this year. While fans were happy to see Loki will end up debuting in October, Echo stole the spotlight for various reasons. The Disney+ series is breaking the mold by releasing all of its episodes at once, like Netflix, instead of a weekly release. Next, they showed a trailer for the new series before giving fans a new look at Loki Season 2.

Anyone who has paid attention to Disney+ knows that Loki is the most successful project that Disney has made for their streaming platform. The viewership was extraordinarily high, and with Kang the Conqueror entering the second season, there’s a lot of excitement to see what Hiddleston has been up to. Owen Wilson and Sophie Di Martino will reprise their roles, and it will help pave the way for future projects, but fans can’t help but feel like Marvel doesn’t care.

Echo getting a trailer before Loki leaves fans with a bad taste in their mouths because it seems like Marvel is trying to hype up other series more so than their main flagship which is worrisome. Echo had a lot of production issues, and for fans to now get to watch the entire series in one night is a little concerning. Fans who got to see the trailer pointed out that Vincent D’Onofrio will have a role in the series with a bandage over his face as it seems that Marvel will be making the villain temporarily blind:

The ‘ECHO’ trailer ended with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin with his eye wound. #DisneyUpfront

The 'ECHO' trailer ended with Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin with his eye wound. #DisneyUpfront pic.twitter.com/WbCvChL7y6 — MCU – CoveredGeekly (@MCU_Covered) May 16, 2023

Echo will of course be connecting to Daredevil: Born Again and setting up Charlie Cox’s next major series, but it won’t do much for the Multiverse Saga. Loki Season 2 on the other hand, is gearing up to raise the stakes and it’s releasing a lot sooner. Hopefully, fans will get to see something about the series sooner rather than have to wait until a month before the series releases.

