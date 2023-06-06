Marvel Debuts New Theme Song Ahead of ‘Captain Marvel 2’ Premiere

Marvel Studios is gearing up for the release of the eagerly-awaited Captain Marvel (2019) sequel, The Marvels (2023) by debuting its epic new theme song—and it’s sure to give you goosebumps.

Even though Marvel might best be known for its beloved superheroes, dimension-bending storylines, CGI action sequences, and formidable villains, there’s an equally important piece of the Marvel brand that fans tend to overlook: its music.

The opening sequence of any MCU flick just wouldn’t be the same without Marvel Studios’ iconic theme song, which has the unique ability to get fans stoked for what they’re about to see on screen. As for Marvel’s Disney+ releases, 2021’s WandaVision gave audiences several catchy theme songs over the decades, and it looks like its spinoff, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, will follow suit with musical numbers of its own.

Now, it looks like the upcoming Brie Larson-led The Marvels is getting a similar treatment with a show-stopping new theme song.

The follow-up to 2019’s Captain Marvel, The Marvels will see Larson’s Carol Danvers reluctantly teaming up with Ms. Marvel‘s Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and WandaVision‘s Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) after discovering that their powers are strangely interconnected.

Check out the official teaser trailer for Marvel Studios’ The Marvels below:

Recently, it was confirmed that the Captain Marvel sequel would be bringing bring a whole new round of exciting music upon its arrival, with What If…? composer Laura Karpman taking over composition duties for the film after Pinar Toprak developed the first movie’s score.

While this marks her theatrical debut for an MCU film score, Karpman is credited for writing the musical score for Ms. Marvel, meaning she’ll be able to carry over similar themes from Kamala Khan’s solo show to her team-up with Captain Marvel.

To celebrate the movie’s upcoming release, the Philadelphia Orchestra performed the official suite theme music from The Marvels over the weekend during a Pride Concert in Philadelphia, which was the first time this music was heard in public. Listen below:

After the event, Karpman, who was in the audience for the show, shared a picture on Instagram from the audience as she thanked the orchestra “for the electrifying premiere of The Marvels theme last night!”

Hearing this new theme song for The Marvels is especially exciting considering how important the upcoming movie is said to be for the future of the Multiverse Saga as the MCU expands into Phase Five. While story details continue to be kept under tight wraps ahead of its fall 2023 premiere, hopefully, we can expect to see new details—and a second trailer—roll out in the coming weeks.

The Marvels arrives in theaters on November 10, 2023.

What do you think of “The Marvels Suite” getting a live performance? Are you excited for The Marvels? Let us know in the comments below.