‘Captain Marvel 2’ Gets Unsurprising Genre Amid Shock Recasting Decision

As the release date for 2023’s The Marvels inches closer, Disney has given the movie an official genre designation amid an unexpected recasting decision involving a prominent character from its predecessor, Captain Marvel (2019).

Brie Larson is gearing up to reprise her role as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the long-awaited comic book sequel, The Marvels. The veteran MCU actress will once again portray the high-flying superhero for a new adventure of cosmic proportions, but this time, she’ll be helped by some new allies: Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan (AKA Ms. Marvel) and WandaVision‘s Teyonah Parris, who plays Monica Rambeau (AKA Photon).

Together, these heroines will join forces to go up against a dangerous new threat played by Zawe Ashton, all while attempting to find the cause of their mixed-up superpowers. Along with the titular trio, Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, Park Seo-joon’s Noh-Varr, and other Marvel alums round out the cast.

Check out the official teaser trailer for Marvel Studios’ The Marvels below:

As more details come to light about the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, it looks like the movie has officially received a genre—and it should surprise no one.

According to Disney’s official project profile for The Marvels, the next addition to the MCU’s Phase Five falls into the genre of “action-adventure.” This isn’t exactly shocking to anyone familiar with superhero flicks, as the genre is assigned to the majority of Marvel Studios’ movies, although some have varied in the past.

In comparison, recent MCU releases like Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2023) were also categorized as action-adventure projects, while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) was listed as a “supernatural action-adventure” film. Based on this, it seems like we can expect typical superhero shenanigans free of the slight gore and horror elements featured in the Doctor Strange sequel.

The Marvels getting an action-adventure designation, while not surprising, comes amid other controversial news involving the recasting of an important figure from Captain Marvel: Soren, the Skrull married to Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Soren, who was initially played by Sharon Blynn in Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), was surprisingly recast for the Disney+ Secret Invasion show during a flashback sequence. Kate Braithwaite and Charlotte Baker took over the role as Soren’s Skrull and human forms, respectively, in the latest episode, begging the question of if Soren will have an expanded role in future projects in the forms of flashbacks or, perhaps, Multiversal travel.

It was revealed that Soren had been killed offscreen during the Secret Invasion premiere, with Talos and their daughter, G’iah (Emilia Clarke), mourning her loss in the wake of her death.

While no information behind Marvel’s decision to recast the character has been provided, it’s likely due to scheduling conflicts or simply a lack of interest on Blynn’s part. Still, it’s interesting that the studio decided to recast the part even without Blynn, considering her substantial role in the first Captain Marvel film.

As hype for The Marvels continues to build, it’s exciting to hear new details about what we can expect to see in the upcoming superhero flick. Hopefully, epic action-sequences, memorable performances from its leading trio, and a menacing villain will help to make the Captain Marvel sequel one of the Multiverse Saga’s most promising entries yet.

The Marvels arrives in theaters on November 10, 2023.

