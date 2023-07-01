The superhero media giant is facing an uncertain future, in general.

For a significant period of time, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been the prized asset of The Walt Disney Company, capturing widespread attention and dominating both theaters and home-streaming platforms worldwide. Over the course of more than a decade, the explosive popularity of the MCU has become undeniable. It all started with the introduction of Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man/Tony Stark in 2008, a character that swiftly rose to prominence. The Avengers (2012), directed by Joss Whedon, solidified the status of the now-famous original six Avengers: Downey’s Iron Man, Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor Odinson, Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Incredible Hulk, organized by Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury — assembled to confront the villainous Tom Hiddleston as Loki Laufeyson/Loki Odinson. It goes without saying that this film revolutionized the industry by seamlessly blending multiple movies within the same interconnected “cinematic universe”.

Following the climactic conclusion of Phase Three’s Infinity Saga, delivered by the Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, both audiences and Marvel fans would have had an even more thrilling future to anticipate. Phase Four officially concluded with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), bidding farewell to Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa/Black Panther and introducing Princess Shuri as Wakanda’s protector adorned in Vibranium. Following that, Phase Five’s big venture into the Multiverse Saga’s main story developments began in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), with the proper introduction of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror. The plot threads were intricately weaving together in what would have been an exciting buildup towards Avengers: The Kang Dynasty — the first installment in the fresh wave of Avengers films — if not for the recent troubles plaguing Marvel Studios.

Marvel Studios facing significant difficulties

It seems like the troubles are never ending for the much-maligned superhero movie-making studio.

On top of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike that has already gone on for two months and set to continue for longer, the SAG-AFTRA actors guild strike has also led to a near total shutdown of Hollywood as we know it. To add to that, Marvel Studios is facing a major issue regarding Kang the Conqueror actor Jonathan Majors’ (many) domestic abuse allegations, whom they had unfortunately tied the entirety of their Phase Five and Avengers 5 movie’s success, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to. Furthermore, they now have to face brand new competition , following the loss of Guardians of the Galaxy director and writer James Gunn, who is now co-CEO of DC Studios (and its associated DC Universe) with Peter Safran.

With Marvel Studios’ recent cancelation of their famous San Diego Comic Con Hall H panel, it’s frankly hard to imagine a tougher future for the studio at the moment.

Marvel Studios’ insider speaks out

According to via The Direct, Marvel stuntman Chris Brewster on the Ikuzo Unscripted podcast drops some big news about the upcoming Disney+ show, Echo. Allegedly, Brewster heard that Marvel Studios was ready to “Batgirl“, AKA completely scrap, the anticipated show. This is a reference to DC Studios’ Batgirl, that got unceremoniously trashed in the wake of Warner Bros. Discovery’s merger and subsequent tax break activities.

The source alleges that Marvel Studios “weren’t happy with it” but are currently in the process of “doing reshoots”. Brewster believes that this action might have been started due to the “fact that there’s a strike and there’s not a lot of content right now”. A full transcription reads as follows:

Uh, yeah, well, they… I always get the word of mouth. I heard they were going to ‘Batgirl’ it, because they weren’t happy with it and now they’re doing reshoots and are planning on airing it. But I think that could also have something to do with the fact that there’s a strike and there’s not a lot of content right now, so like, “we have it made already”.

At the end of the day, it seems like we’ll have to wait and see to get a fuller picture of Disney+’s new Echo TV show. All of this remains in the realm of allegation — but whether it’s true or not doesn’t negate the seemingly non-stop troubles that Marvel Studios is facing.

Wilson Fisk, portrayed by Vincent D’Onofrio, was the primary antagonist in the 2021 Hawkeye TV series centered around Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner). Fisk’s character will make a return as the villain in the upcoming Echo Marvel series, originally scheduled for a Summer 2023 premiere, now officially postponed to a later time this year. Limited information is available regarding the Marvel Studios Echo series, but what is known is that it will trace the journey of Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she returns from New York City to Oklahoma, rediscovering her Native American heritage after the events of Hawkeye. Notably, Daredevil/Matt Murdock, portrayed by Charlie Cox, is slated to have a guest appearance. The highly anticipated Marvel Echo show features Zahn McClarnon in the role of William Lopez, alongside several undisclosed characters portrayed by Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, and Graham Greene.