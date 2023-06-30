New Bombshell Abuse Report May Have Just Finished Jonathan Majors in the MCU for Good

Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Jonathan Majors has seen an abrupt change in career in recent months after an alleged domestic dispute and assault charges ground his meteoric rise to a halt, and a shocking new report may have just made things even worse for him.

Rolling Stone just released an in-depth report on Jonathan Majors which brings fresh new allegations of intimidation, physical violence, and abuse over the course of a decade against the Creed III star. Since the initial alleged domestic dispute, Majors has kept a relatively low profile and only recently began to emerge in public, but this new article feels like it could change that once again.

Rolling Stone Interviewed Dozens of People From Jonathan Majors’s Life

The new report comes from talks with over 40 people who have known actor Jonathan Majors over the course of his career, ranging from his time at the Yale School of Drama (where he graduated with an MFA in 2016) to his career as a professional actor in Hollywood.

According to this report, dozens of people claim to have been aware of Jonathan Majors’ propensity to violence and intimidation; all of them spoke anonymously, apparently due to fears of retribution from the Marvel Cinematic Universe actor and his legal team led by Priya Chaudhry.

The Report Claims He Abused Two Previous Romantic Partners

Nine individuals claim that Jonathan Majors had physically and/or emotionally abused two different romantic partners prior to the alleged domestic abuse that led to his March arrest on charges of assault, strangulation, and harassment. Notably, one of those cases also allegedly involved strangulation, according to anonymous sources.

The two women in question declined to speak directly to Rolling Stone, with one specifically saying via a spokesperson that she was afraid of retribution from the actor. However, the sources spoke independently to the magazine and were friends with the women or present to witness what they claim was abuse. Several sources also claim that Jonathan Majors was intensely controlling of the women, demanding that he control their interactions and diets.

Jonathan Majors Allegedly Has a History of Violence and Complaints

In addition to the allegations of abuse against previous romantic partners, there are claims that Jonathan Majors physically struck other students while at Yale (including one from an individual alleging they were slapped by the Magazine Dreams actor) and regularly verbally abused or intimidated crew members on multiple Hollywood projects.

One allegation claims that on the set of the Korean War drama Devotion (2022), Jonathan Majors would regularly lash out at the crew, with a production member saying that “It seemed like it was some kind of sick pleasure that he took out of — once those girls cried…. He did it to people who he could tell would be too afraid to stand up for themselves.”

His Legal Team Has Already Dismissed the Rolling Stone Report

As one might expect, Jonathan Majors’ lawyers have already come out against the article, saying it was a “months-long campaign to dig up dirt” and that Majors “categorically denies the accusations that he engaged in any abusive, threatening, or harassing behavior at any time in his career, including during his years at Yale University.”

Recently, Jonathan Majors seemed to have scored a legal victory when it was revealed that New York City police found probable cause to arrest the other party in the alleged domestic abuse for assaulting the actor. It will have to remain to be seen how this new report might impact the ongoing case.

Jonathan Majors’ Future in the MCU May Be Over

Prior to his arrest, Jonathan Majors had been positioned as a huge new element of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, taking over from Josh Brolin’s Thanos as the new primary antagonist of the multimedia franchise. He debuted as Kang the Conquerer alongside Paul Rudd in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and was expected to reprise the role in the upcoming films Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, as well as the upcoming second season of the Disney Plus series Loki.

However, between the previous allegations and this new bombshell report, it seems to be increasingly likely that Marvel Studios (which has not made a public decision about Majors’ future as of yet) might not be willing to go to bat for the actor.