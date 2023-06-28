Jonathan Majors Could Return To Hollywood After Latest Twist in Domestic Violence Case

There’s been another development in the ongoing domestic violence case against Jonathan Majors – one which could have a huge impact on the likelihood of a future career in Hollywood.

For a brief period earlier this year, Majors’ star was on an incredible rise. After starring as Kang the Conquerer in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), the actor was praised as the best part of an otherwise widely-panned entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Followed by a role in Creed III (2023) as the best friend of its lead, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan), and with multiple more appearances lined up as the next big bad of the MCU, his career was set to go stratospheric.

Then, on March 27, 2023, Majors was arrested and charged with domestic violence. This followed an incident in which the woman alleged that she was assaulted by Majors and had minor injuries on her neck and head.

After his arrest, Majors was dropped by his public relations firm and management, as well as losing a big Army TV ad and being cut from a film adaptation of “The Man in My Basement.”

The woman in question later recanted her allegations and, in messages released by Majors’ lawyer Priya Chaudhry, told Majors that “it was my fault for trying to grab your phone.” Majors has always maintained his innocence – and has now filed a cross-complaint against his accuser that states she, in fact, abused him.

According to a sworn affidavit and domestic incident report obtained by Insider, Majors told police that a “drunk and hysterical” Jabbari was the one who allegedly attacked him in March. He alleges that she “scratched, slapped, and grabbed at his face, causing pain and bleeding” and that the next morning his face was “stuck to the pillow because of the blood from the cut” that Jabbari caused with her thumbnail.

Majors also claims that he was trying to escape Jabbari as she pulled at him. This detail is corroborated by both a driver and street surveillance footage, as well as photo evidence of Majors’ torn jacket. Majors also claims that Jabbari took his iPhone, Rolex, and other luxury items costing between $6,000 and $7,000, and used his credit card without his permission.

Chaudhry provided a statement to The Root about the cross-complaint.

From the beginning, we have said Jonathan Majors is innocent and provably the victim here. Last week, for the first time, Mr. Majors met with the NYPD to present them with evidence of what really happened on that night. Within hours of viewing the evidence, and conducting their own thorough investigation, the NYPD found probable cause to arrest Grace Jabbari for assaulting Jonathan Majors. Considering this development, we extend our gratitude to the NYPD detectives for their efforts.

With this in mind, Majors’ Hollywood career may not be as over as once thought. While Disney has remained tight-lipped about the actor’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, silence often speaks louder than words – and with plans plowing ahead for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2026) and no word on any recasting, it’s long seemed like the studio is awaiting confirmation before dropping the actor completely.

This is in stark contrast to its past treatment of Johnny Depp, who was swiftly dropped from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise following allegations that he had assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard. While Depp later won a lawsuit filed against Heard claiming that she had defamed him by accusing him of abuse, the actor remains on the outs with not just Disney but the majority of Hollywood.

For now, it’s too soon to say what the outcome of Majors’ ongoing legal battles may be. While the NYPD may have found “probable cause” to arrest one of his accusers, the fact remains that multiple alleged victims have come forward since the incident hit headlines. In fact, Variety claims that Majors is a suspect in multiple cases of assault and abuse.

This latest twist may provide the first possibility of Majors somehow making a return back to Hollywood post-trial. However, it’ll be a while before a court reaches a verdict, with the trial date currently set for August 3, 2023.

Do you think it’s time for Marvel to let Jonathan Majors go? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!