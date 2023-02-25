There’s a new Marvel series incoming!

The Walt Disney Company has had Marvel Studios in its pocket for more than a decade, acquiring the ridiculously popular Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for a whopping $4 billion. Robert Downey Jr. (whose return to the MCU has been much-discussed) originated the role of Tony Stark/Iron Man in 2008’s Iron Man, and ever since, the genre-defining The Avengers (2012) set the original six Avengers in stone. The MCU’s epic Infinity Saga is now over though, with Phase Three’s conclusion, Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), by legendary directors, the brotherly duo of Anthony Russo and Joe Russo (no, they’re not coming back to Marvel).

After Josh Brolin’s Thanos snapped half the universe into oblivion and RDJ’s Iron Man/Tony Stark sacrificed himself for the greater good, there was a significant shift in the MCU. Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers retired his Captain America mantle, and a whole new Multiverse Saga based on the Marvel Comics’ “Secret Wars” story began in earnest. Now, the shift to a new age of Avengers — and likely, Young Avengers — has meant that a whole new crop of superheroes has to face the biggest threat to the Multiverse — crazily intimidating Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

Speaking of retirement, nearly every original member of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes has departed or retired. From the Incredible Hulk/Smart Hulk/Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) shooting off into space and acquiring a son in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Thor Odinson retiring to raise a kid in Thor: Love and Thunder, and Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) essentially passing on his mantle to Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) — not to mention Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff’s (Scarlett Johansson) tragic death in Endgame — the slow death of the original Avengers squad has been more or less cemented.

Phase Four’s conclusion with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) solidifies this new group of Avengers with Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright) inheriting the Black Panther role. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania further adds to this with Cassie Lang’s (Kathryn Newton) introduction — and now, with Kevin Feige’s plan to structure the “street-level” heroes team around Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil as detailed at San Diego Comic Con’s Hall H, we will no doubt see the eventual formation of this new expanded Avengers moving into Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2026).

In order to establish this street-level team of superheroes, it’s natural that Marvel Studios wants to expand on their pre-existing franchises (like the ones from the now-defunct Netflix Marvel collaboration), while building them for new audiences in Marvel’s Disney+ era. As a result, Feige announced several highly anticipated series that will expand these characters’ stories — namely that of the Phase Five (and Phase Six) team-leading Man Without Fear — Daredevil.

The trend of re-introducing one of the MCU’s best heroes and villains began with Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) as the Big Bad of 2021’s Hawkeye. Fisk will also play the villain in upcoming Echo (2023) featuring Echo/Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox). Also set to star? Charlie Cox as the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen. The much-anticipated Echo stars Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez, as well as several currently undisclosed roles played by Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, and Graham Greene.

All of this leads to the upcoming Matt Murdock-centric Daredevil: Born Again slated for 2024 — perfectly setting up 2025’s Avengers 5. Remember, though — this new iteration of Daredevil will not be the same as the original series, according to Feige.

Now, it appears that the next entry into the establishment of these “street-level” heroes has been confirmed — by the lead star herself, Echo‘s Alaqua Cox. Posting cryptically to Twitter, Cox shared this mysterious sentiment:

Can October hurry tf (the f**k) up and get here already 🫠

Marvel fans immediately caught on to this cryptic confirmation. User @ECH0DEVIL asked Cox if this means that Echo is actually releasing in October, to which Cox responds with two “zipped lips” emojis:

@ECH0DEVIL: is echo coming out in october ? (in reply) @AlaquaC: 🤐🤐

This response is essentially the confirmation we need — it tells us that October 2023 is when we can (very) likely expect the newest adventures of the MCU street-level squad. With an extremely promising (and terrifying) human villain in the Kingpin/Wilson Fisk, the expectations for this new Marvel TV series is pretty darn high.

