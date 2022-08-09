First Photos Surface of Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin in ‘Echo’, Raises MCU Questions

It seems that the iconic crime lord Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) is back in the game — and the way he appeared might raise more questions than it answers.

The deliciously evil (and for that reason, beloved) major Daredevil (2015) villain Wilson Fisk AKA the Kingpin, was spotted on the set of the upcoming Disney+ and Marvel Cinematic Universe series Echo (2023), directed by Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie. Played by actor Vincent D’Onofrio, the villainous character has been recently confirmed during San Diego Comic Con 2022 to appear in an 18-episode Daredevil season and soft reboot called Daredevil: Born Again (2024), alongside Marvel’s Netflix Daredevil/Matt Murdock actor Charlie Cox.

This fourth season of Daredevil will air on the Walt Disney Company’s streaming service Disney+, in Spring 2024 — but before that, we’ll definitely catch a significant glimpse of Wilson Fisk in Echo, coming out next year.

D’Onofrio was spotted dressed to the nines (usual, for the Kingpin) in his classic white suit looking intimidating and steely-eyed as ever. Atlanta Filming posted the following image on their Instagram:

The photos have apparently been cropped to prevent plot spoilers.

He was also seen with his jacket off, revealing Wilson Fisk’s ivory waistcoat and black shirt, looking every bit the (still intimidating) dressed down crime boss:

At least Kingpin isn’t wearing Hawaiian shirts any more.

This is the first time audiences have seen the Kingpin, Wilson Fisk since Hawkeye (2021), which confusingly left him seem to get defeated and “shot” after a scuffle with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner).

What Could This Mean For Kingpin in The MCU?

The big question here is — how and why is Kingpin back at fighting strength?

After Hawkeye, many fans would assume that Kingpin did get shot — as the parting scene implied — leaving him needing to recover, potentially leaving whatever crime syndicate he’s developed in the years post-Thanos-Snap leader-less, at least for a little bit.

However, the iteration of Wilson Fisk here dressed in his iconic white suit from back in his Daredevil days — so he’s either being viewed in a flashback scene, or the Hawkeye gunshot did not land.

Alternatively, getting shot just did not phase him all that much — which would be fitting for the ever-resilient Wilson Fisk. And also give us some (scary) idea of just how much power he’ll amass

More on Marvel Studios’ Echo

The official Disney+ summary reads:

Streaming exclusively on Disney+ in 2023, the origin story of “Echo” revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. “Echo” also stars Chaske Spencer (“Wild Indian,” “The English”), Tantoo Cardinal (“Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Stumptown”), Devery Jacobs (FX’s “Reservation Dogs,” “American Gods”) and Cody Lightning (“Hey, Viktor!” “Four Sheets to the Wind”), with Graham Greene (“1883,” “Goliath”) and Zahn McClarnon (“Dark Winds,” FX’s “Reservation Dogs”).

The role of Maya Lopez will be played by Alaqua Cox, who we’ve seen already in Disney+ Original Hawkeye. Charlie Cox as Daredevil/Matt Murdock will also appear in Echo, as well as August 18’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

This outing by Wilson Fisk would presumably set up his involvement with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man-and-Daredevil-led “street-level” team of heroes, as hinted at by Kevin Feige himself, as well as 2024’s Daredevil: Born Again.

We’re definitely excited to see where the Marvel Cinematic Universe ends up with this expansion into Phase Five and Six especially with the inclusion of long-thought forgotten Marvel Netflix The Defenders (2017) lineup of superheroes.

What do you think about these photos? Is Kingpin already back to full power by Echo? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Daredevil is the superhero moniker for the blind lawyer-turned-“Devil of Hell’s Kitchen”, Matt Murdock. Alongside paralegal Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), best friend and “avocado”-at-law Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), Matt Murdock starts the law firm Nelson and Murdock, protecting New York’s little guys from their tiny office in Hell’s Kitchen – the legal way.

By night, Murdock becomes Daredevil – using his ultra-sensitive senses as a result of his blindness, Daredevil stalks the streets and exacts his own brand of justice. Along the way, he gets caught up in the criminal underbelly of New York, coming up against the Punisher (Jon Bernthal), Bullseye/Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter (Wilson Bethel), and most notably, Wilson Fisk AKA the Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio).

After the events of and The Defenders (2017) and Daredevil Season 3, Daredevil himself seemed to disappear from the MCU after teaming up with Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Coulter) and Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones), mourning the death of Elektra (Elodie Yung) — until he showed up in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.