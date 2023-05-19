‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ Gets Disappointing Release Update

The Kathryn Hahn-led WandaVision spinoff, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, has found itself in a tricky—or, rather, witchy—situation on Disney+.

After Marvel’s WandaVision miniseries came to an end on Disney+ back in 2021, it became apparent that there was a demand to see more of a certain singing, spell-bounding, hex-casting character—and not just Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff.

From the get-go, Hahn’s portrayal of the conniving antagonist, Agatha Harkness, bewitched audiences with her over-the-top persona and mysterious powers. With Agatha introducing a whole new layer of magic to the MCU, there was endless potential for Marvel to further explore her story—something the studio recognized early on.

Marvel announced a WandaVision spinoff series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con, with an initial Winter 2023/2024 release date. This meant it would likely arrive on Disney+ sometime around December of this year. However, like many recent MCU installations, Disney and Marvel removed the official release window for this show in March, making its arrival unclear.

While story specifics remain unknown, the show will see Hahn reprising her role alongside an all-star ensemble from the likes of Patti LuPone, Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, and Ali Ahn.

Recently, we may have finally received an updated release window for Coven of Chaos—though it’s not what some fans might’ve hoped for.

Recently, Variety shared an updated release window for Coven of Chaos, noting that it’s set to arrive on Disney+ sometime in 2024.

Additionally, the outlet placed Agatha’s debut between the releases of Ironheart and Daredevil: Born Again, implying that it will be the second MCU Disney+ series to arrive next year.

With a Spring 2024 release window seeming most likely, Coven of Chaos’ arrival on Disney+ still depends on several factors. For one, the MCU could further postpone the series if it lines up too closely with the premiere of Ironheart. There also seems to be uncertainty behind the scenes as the brand continues to reevaluate its content strategy on top of the ongoing Hollywood Writers’ strike.

Featuring magic, musical numbers, and supernatural storylines that have never been explored in the MCU before, it’s safe to say that Coven of Chaos is one of Marvel’s most eagerly-anticipated shows. Hopefully, we can expect to see episodes roll out soon with the series now reported to be in the latter stages of filming.

