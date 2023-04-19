‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ Confirms First New Character

After Kathryn Hahn’s iconic performance in WandaVision (2021), Marvel fans have been chomping at the bit for the spinoff series Agatha: Coven of Chaos (2024). Fortunately, some new information about a character played by a Broadway legend has been revealed.

Related: Marvel Faces Backlash as ‘WandaVision’ Sequel Reportedly Adds “Incestuous Teen Relationship”

Agatha: Coven of Chaos follows the fan-favorite character Agatha Harkness, known for torturing Wanda Maximoff in WandaVision and performing the catchy tune “Agatha All Along,” as she interacts with various other witches. The coven in question comprises Aubrey Plaza, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, and Joe Locke as the group’s familiar.

The show also features returning townspeople trapped in The Scarlet Witch’s sitcom world, including Debra Jo Rapp, Emma Caulfield Ford, David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, and Amos Glick.

However, one of the most exciting casting announcements was the addition of Patti Lupone, a Tony Award-winning Broadway icon famous for her roles in Gypsy (2008), Evita (1980), Sweeney Todd (2006), and Company (2022). And despite her lack of knowledge regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she is more than enthusiastic about her character Lilia Calderu.

Patti Lupone On Her ‘Agatha’ Character: “She’s Hot!”

Related: Kathryn Hahn Shares “Juicy Spoilers” with Drew Barrymore about ‘WandaVision’ Spin-Off

In an interview with The View promoting Beau is Afraid (2023), Patti LuPone confirmed that she will be playing Lilia Calderu in Coven of Chaos as well as the rest of her coven.

LuPone quickly jumped in about Calderu, gushing, “She’s hot! She’s really hot! Yeah, she’s got a great body, raven hair…”

Despite not knowing anything about the “Marvel world,” LuPone seemed all in on her character. “I play Lilia Calderu, a 450-year-old Sicilian witch whose power is divination and whose trial is tarot.” She continued, “She’s very interesting. I think it’s going to be fantastic.”

When asked about the release date, LuPone seemed as confused as anyone trying to understand the Marvel Studios release calendar, saying, “I think 2024. We’re not done shooting yet; we’re in Atlanta shooting.”

What makes you most excited about Agatha: Coven of Chaos? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!