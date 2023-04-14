Kathryn Hahn Shares “Juicy Spoilers” with Drew Barrymore about ‘WandaVision’ Spin-Off

In a recent interview on The Drew Barrymore Show (2020-present) to promote her new show Tiny Beautiful Things (2023), Kathryn Hahn revealed some juicy Agatha: Coven of Chaos (2024) spoilers that are definitely 100% real.

Previously known for minor roles in Parks and Recreation (2012-2015) and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004), Kathryn Hahn leaped into public consciousness with her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as the villainous Agatha Harkness in WandaVision (2021), where she tortured Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff to the delight of audiences everywhere.

Her stock continued to rise with scene-stealing performances in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022) and the upcoming Tiny Beautiful Things.

Kathryn Hahn’s performance as Agatha was so beloved that it received a spinoff, Agatha: Coven of Chaos. While not much has been revealed regarding the show, Hahn did drop some details regarding the new show.

Kathryn Hahn Says ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ Has “the Hottest Coven on the Planet”

Kathryn Hahn was quick to say how excited she was to be playing Agatha Harkness again, saying, “I love her so much. I love a witch. I feel like this is exactly the part I should be playing at this stage in my life.”

When Barrymore pressed further about the show, Hahn made sure to hype up the cast. “And I gotta tell you, we got the hottest coven on the planet in this show. I’m very excited for you all to see this coven.”

With cast members like Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, and Patti Lupone, she’s not wrong! However, Hahn kept any other information close to her chest, citing how little information she actually knows.

“I know less than I did last time. It continues to unfold in ways that are surprising to me.”

Other than talking about the attractiveness of the cast, Kathryn Hahn has been tight-lipped about the series, often giving misinformation to tease her interviewers. Some examples include telling Drew Barrymore that the show takes place in outer space and that the whole show will be a silent film.

This misdirection continued in an interview with Sirius XM, where she just repeated the interviewer’s questions and reiterated that the coven was, indeed, “very hot.”

There is one thing that both of these interviews can confirm: Kathryn Hahn is the best, and we can’t wait for Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

