Jeff Goldblum has a deep-seated fear of witches, apparently.

The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of Marvel Studios has brought about something uniquely successful. For decades now, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) under President Kevin Feige’s exacting control has led to a deluge of mega-blockbusters and industry-redefining international movie-going experiences. The extremely popular 2017 hit, Thor: Ragnarok directed by Taika Waititi hit the superhero movie scene and changed some fundamental things for the Disney property.

This movie was particularly key in establishing a much more casual, light-hearted tone in the MCU, with more “serious” characters like Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) taking on a more comedic bent. This tonal shift worked very well in large part to the “villain” and Big Bad of the film being the incompetent-yet-powerful Grandmaster (who was nearly in last year’s Thor: Love and Thunder), leader of the trash planet Sakaar, played by the enigmatic Jeff Goldblum.

The beloved Marvel actor will now be participating in the upcoming The Wizard of Oz (1939) and L. Frank Baum’s 1900 novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”-inspired movie, Wicked — and a new interview has revealed some interesting details about his new role.

What is the new Wizard of Oz spin-off about?

The original Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) The Wizard of Oz film starring Judy Garland as Dorothy Gale, Ray Bolger as Hunk/Scarecrow, Bert Lahr as Zeke/Cowardly Lion, Jack Haley as Hickory/Tin Man, Billie Burke as Glinda the Good Witch of the North, and Margaret Hamilton as Almira Gulch, the Wicked Witch of the West). Now, Jeff Goldblum will take on the role of the eponymous Wonderful Wizard of Oz, portrayed by Frank Morgan in the 1939 film by Victor Fleming. Originally inspired by L. Frank Baum’s world and characters, there is now going to be an adaptation of an adaptation… of an adaptation — showing the Wicked Witch of the West’s true perspective of things.

The Tony-winning musical Wicked (2003) with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman was an astonishing Broadway hit. Starring leads Idina Menzel (Frozen), as Elphaba Thropp/Wicked Witch of the West, and Kristin Chenoweth (Pushing Daisies, Glee) as Galinda Upland/Glinda the Good, its popularity has stayed strong for decades. The still-running musical hit adapted the story of “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West” by Gregory Maguire (which itself was inspired by L. Frank Baum’s novel), showing the Wicked Witch’s origins as young student and the intriguing political tragedy behind her “transformation” into the villain of Dorothy’s tale.

Now, the new Wicked adaptation by Crazy Rich Asians (2018) director Jon M. Chu will hit theaters in 2024. Split into two parts, Wicked: Part One will star Ariana Grande as Glinda Upland, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba Thropp, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar, Jeff Goldblum as The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Marissa Bode as Nessarose Thropp. The new Wicked: Part One will also star Saturday Night Live‘s (SNL) Bowen Yang as Pfannee, Bronwyn James as ShenShen, Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, Aaron Teoh as Avaric, and Colin Michael Carmichael as Professor Nikidik.

Why is Jeff Goldblum terrified by witches?

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel, Jeff Goldblum opened up about his new role in the long-awaited Wicked movie as the illustrious Wizard of Oz. Goldblum confirms his role, and even expands about turning up to shoot and finding himself “tearing up in fear”. Explaining his long-held “childhood fear”, Goldblum recalls the “first dream [he] ever had”:

I shouldn’t talk about it, but I was shooting one day and I found myself tearing up in fear. A childhood fear came back to me and I told Cynthia Erivo, I said, “you know, I’m remembering my first dream that I ever had.”

Goldblum admits to having a childhood fear that spawned a lingering phobia of witches, after seeing the Evil Queen in The Walt Disney Company’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937):

My first dream was that I was tied to a tree stump and a witch — because I’d seen ‘Snow White,’ also with a very scary queen witch — had tied me to this tree stump and I thought was going to chop off my head. I must’ve been four or something like that, and she went, “peaches, peaches.”

It doesn’t just end there, however. In fact, Goldblum’s fear was continued, fed by constantly ridicule and bullying by his brothers for weeks after, who would chant “peaches, peaches”, nonstop to taunt him.

Now, it appears that Goldblum is willing to push through this long-running childhood phobia by surrounding himself with witches, for the immediate future. In a move that is likely proving to be a form of exposure therapy for the actor, Goldblum is a rather interesting (but still apropos) casting for the charismatic Wonderful Wizard of Oz — who has a suave, likable affectation while ultimately being untrustworthy.

Watch the interview of Jeff Goldblum on Jimmy Kimmel Live here:

What do you think about Jeff Goldblum’s casting in Wicked, and his deep-rooted fear of witches?