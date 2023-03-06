Is Marvel going to lose a ton of talent?

It has been more than a decade since the Walt Disney Company purchased Marvel Studios, after Marvel Entertainment’s Iron Man (2008) movie brought a ton of success to the brand, and catapulted Robert Downey Jr. back into the spotlight. Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe has come a long way since those days, with the initial three Phases (named the Infinity Saga) culminating in Phase Three’s ridiculously popular conclusion, Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Helmed by brotherly directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo (no, they’re not coming back to Marvel), Endgame saw the original six Avengers retire in their own ways, and Robert Downey Jr. (whose return to the MCU has been much-discussed) as the well-loved Tony Stark/Iron Man sacrifice himself to defeat Josh Brolin’s Thanos, while Chris Evans as Steve Rogers fully relinquished his Captain America title.

With that, the ultimate superhero epic and comic book fantasy was brought to the big screen. However, it appears that as of late, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has experienced a noticeable decline — and it’s leading the superhero-focused studio to some surprising consequences with regard to their acting talent.

The Marvel machine has cooked up a brand new Multiverse Saga, and consequent Big Bad to rival Josh Brolin’s frightening Thanos, in Jonathan Majors’ arguably more terrifying Kang the Conqueror. The new storyline for the MCU concerns the Council of Kangs, as teased during Phase Five’s first entry, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). As Phase Five and Phase Six carry on, an adaptation of the Secret Wars storyline from the Marvel Comics is slated to develop, including much-anticipated X-Men and Fantastic Four entries that will presumably ramp up to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2026) — as teased by Kevin Feige himself at San Diego Comic Con’s Hall H.

What is the X-Men plan in the MCU?

Following Disney’s 20th Century acquisition and amalgamation, the X-Men franchise being rebooted or merged into the mainline MCU universe is a no brainer — especially as Feige is already heavily hinting at with his crazy Secret Wars plans, which involve Multiversal variants of Marvel heroes — fighting bad guys all at the same time. Think: Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). The rumors and speculation have flown avidly around Taron Egerton’s apparent entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the most intensely rumored role being that of Wolverine/Logan, a member of the X-Men previously (and currently) played by Australian actor Hugh Jackman in 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios) X-Men Universe. Now, it seems that these two variants of Wolverine might never meet, as despite previously expressing a lot of enthusiasm for the role, Egerton is showing significantly less excitement for joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this new interview.

With so many future films setting up brand new stories and characters, as well as Feige already allegedly planning Phase Seven, several actors, including one Taron Egerton most known for his role as Eggsy/Gary Unwin in the Kingsman franchise, has been a Marvel shoe-in since day one. The young Welsh actor who had previously expressed a huge interest in the franchise, seems to have changed his mind about joining the MCU.

Why are potential Marvel stars turning down Marvel Studios?

Sitting down with Total Film magazine for their March 2023 issue, The Direct reports that the British actor is seriously reconsidering future MCU roles. Egerton shares that the previous role he mentioned as “up for grabs” is one that he’s “too old for… now”, and that the “ship has probably sailed”. However, the “whole Wolverine thing” is something he directly addresses, and he explicitly admits that it might not be what he “want[s] any more”. He expands on loving Marvel, having “enjoyed watching them over the past 10, 15 years” — however, he explicitly says that it “may not be the right thing for him any more”, and that he might be “past” that point:

I’d never say never, and I do love those movies. I’ve really enjoyed watching them over the past 10, 15 years. But whether I… You know, it may not be that they’re the right thing for me any more. I think maybe I’m past the point where that felt like the right thing [for my career].

The Golden Globe-winning star who played Elton John in Rocketman (2019) and Jimmy Keene in Black Bird (2022) is currently working with Apple TV on a biographical drama about the Tetris creator — and clearly finding the gleam of the Marvel machine less and less appealing. Unfortunately, all of this could indicate a dubious Marvel Studios’ future.

Are we on the brink of a mass exodus of talent in Marvel Studios?

The recent reports following the prior Incredible Hulk actor no longer wanting to return to Marvel work, alongside talks of superhero fatigue and quality decline have created rumbles — not just in fan circles, it seems, but in acting ones as well.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the exit of players like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, alongside pumping out a ton of Disney+ straight-to-streaming TV series, has likely eroded the reputation of Marvel Studios within the industry. Many have talked about the movies being “confusing” and “same-y”, on top of being heavily CGI-inflated (creating huge workplace issues in the VFX industry), as well as suffering from a lack of consistent quality, as compared to previous Phases. If the trend of turning down arguably the biggest player in the industry gains traction, it’s possible that existing talent will leave the roles since Marvel Studios has shifted to signing “project-by-project” contracts with its stars. Now that actors like Simon Pegg, big-name directors like James Cameron, Ridley Scott, and Martin Scorsese have expressed their outright dislike for Marvel, it appears that what seemed to be eternal goodwill is shifting. Will big stars leave for greener pastures — to no longer stand for hours in front of green screens? Only time will tell.

What do you think of Taron Egerton not being Wolverine likely turning down a Marvel Studios offer? Share your thoughts in the comments below!