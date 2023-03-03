Actor Finally Addresses Possible Marvel Involvement

X-Men (2000) marked not only the first time Hugh Jackman appeared on the big screen, but also the first time Marvel fans saw him as Wolverine. This spawned his appearance in several other X-Men movies, two Wolverine standalone films, Logan (2017), and now a return to the character in Deadpool 3 sometime in 2024. While fans are adamant that Jackman is the real-life version of Wolverine, as he’s gotten older and expressed a desire to step back from character, it’s led many fans wondering: who’s going to take over?

It’s been the trend in cinema lately to reboot films every few years, with superhero films receiving the largest amount of reboots and remakes over the last decade. With the Marvel Cinematic Universe officially deciding time travel and variants exist, it allows a lot of room for play in terms of future reboots. With Jackman leaving such an impression on viewers, many hoped he would make a return as any version of Logan, just as long as he continued to step into the role.

However, a new fancast emerged after the success of Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) and the rise in popularity of Taron Egerton, who played the main character, Eggsy Unwin, in the film. Since his breakout role, Egerton has starred in several big and small screen projects, and had even expressed an interest in taking up the mantel of the beloved X-Men character at one point in time. In a recent interview though, he’s officially putting the rumors to rest.

CBR reports that Egerton claims Wolverine is off the table saying, “I’m not going to be the guy to play Wolverine. There’s no signs pointing towards that being the thing.” Although he’s apparently pitched playing a different Marvel character, he follows up by saying, “Maybe I’m getting to the point where that’s not what I want any more.”

With Jackman making a surprise return as the character for the next Deadpool movie, it doesn’t seem likely he’ll come back for any future versions of the character. Now that Egerton has also shot down the idea of stepping into the role, fans will have to continue to speculate on who else is worthy of donning the adamantium claws.