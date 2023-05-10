‘WandaVision’ Spin-Off Actress In Trouble With Marvel Studios

The new WandaVision sequel’s star is under the scrutiny of Marvel Studios.

Under the guidance of Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, and presently owned by The Walt Disney Company, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has transformed the superhero movie genre and even the entire film industry, leaving little room for competition. The MCU has demonstrated a remarkable expansion in recent times, and the Infinity Saga, which concluded with Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) by Marvel Studios, marked the apex of this impressive journey.

WandaVision in the MCU

As the Multiverse Saga unfolds, the MCU has taken a significant step into streaming television by incorporating characters from their mainline movies. The first official entry of Phase Four was WandaVision, which premiered on Disney+ in 2021. The series utilized a captivating fourth-wall breaking approach, featuring Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (portrayed by Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (played by Paul Bettany), who is canonically deceased, living a seemingly perfect life in the suburban town of Westview, New Jersey.

As the fabric of reality begins to unravel, the true nature of a complex and sinister mystery surrounding grief, trauma, and the very essence of reality itself is gradually revealed. In addition to this, the retro-inspired television show also explores the enigmatic aspects of the Maximoff family’s children, Billy Maximoff (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy Maximoff (Jett Klyne). The series boasts an impressive cast, including Kathryn Hahn as Agnes/Agatha Harkness, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Evan Peters as Ralph Bohner/Quicksilver/Pietro Maximoff, Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Hart, and Fred Melamed as Arthur Hart.

Marvel’s problem with the Agatha: Coven of Chaos actress

At present, two WandaVision spinoff series serve as crucial continuations of the original show – Vision Quest, scheduled for release around 2025, and Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which focuses on Agatha Harkness. It has encountered production difficulties, causing the official release date to be postponed indefinitely, and with the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, its release seems even more uncertain.

However apart from the expected lead casting of Hahn’s Agatha, it has been confirmed that several actors have been cast in technically undisclosed roles — falling particularly in line with a “musical theater” approach for the Disney+ show — which all checks out considering Book of Mormon and Frozen lyricists and composers Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez created WandaVision‘s iconic jingles. Broadway legend Patti LuPone is taking on the role of an older witch in the coven, Lilia Calderu — and she has not been secretive about her role in the series.

Apparently, dishing on her costars and admitting to “crushing” on them has put the notoriously tight-lipped Marvel Studios in a state of unease. It seems like LuPone is pulling a bit of a “Tom Holland” here — but unlike young Holland who plays Peter Parker/Spider-Man, who can be intimidated into silence — it seems like The Walt Disney Company are taking a bit of a softer approach with the veteran Broadway star. Fan news source Scarlet Witch Updates brings to light new comments via LuPone’s recent appearance on a Vanity Fair podcast, Little Gold Men, quoting that LuPone “got in trouble” with “Marvel security”, who told her “no more talking!”:

Patti LuPone got a warning from Marvel after revealing the plot details from ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’: “I got in trouble. Marvel security said ‘Patti! No more talking!’. They were nice about it ’cause they saw how enthusiastic I am.”

Disney’s being particularly “nice” here — seeing as they’re dealing with the notoriously feisty LuPone, who is well known for calling out audience members who don’t conform with theatre etiquette and rules while on stage, and and who even successfully sued famous Broadway composer Andrew Lloyd Webber once, using the money from that debacle to build her own “Andrew Lloyd Webber Memorial Pool” in her backyard. It will definitely be interesting to see where this television series is headed with their already promising premise and cast!

