Patti LuPone is Crushing On Her ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ Cast

During an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live (2009-present), where she tore into Kim Kardashian, the notoriously outspoken Patti LuPone revealed her true feelings about her Agatha: Coven of Chaos (TBD) castmates despite remaining surprisingly tight-lipped.

Patti Lupone is a Broadway icon famous for her roles in Gypsy (2008), Evita (1980), Anything Goes (1987), and Company (2022). She is also known for her performances on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2015-2019) and American Horror Story (2011-present).

A favorite of Stephen Sondheim, she has won a Tony Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical, two more for Best Actress in a Musical, two Grammy awards, two Laurence Olivier awards, and countless other theater awards.

However, Lupone is now conquering a completely different beast: the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The stage legend will appear in Agatha: Coven of Chaos, a spinoff of WandaVision (2021), as Lila Calderu, and she won’t stop talking about how attractive her fellow actors are.

Patti LuPone Says Her Castmates are “Cute” and “Hot”

During a query about whether LuPone had seen the new revival of Sweeney Todd on Broadway, a musical she famously starred in almost twenty years ago, the topic quickly shifted to Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

When Andy Cohen asked if there were any spoilers she could share, Patti LuPone simply said, “There’s six of us… and we’re cute.”

While many commenters were quick to point out that she probably got in trouble with Kevin Feige for revealing too much in her appearance on The View, one sentiment is shared between both talk shows: LuPone thinks her fellow castmembers are hot.

Well, with people like Katherine Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Isabella Fuhrman, and Emma Caulfield, who can blame her?

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is expected to release in either late 2023 or early 2024.

