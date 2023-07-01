‘Deadpool 3’ Will See Return of MCU Fan Favorite

As Deadpool 3 (2024) reportedly wraps up filming, there’s some more information that’s been hinted at as far as who fans can expect to see in the film.

It’s already been all but confirmed that Deadpool 3 will further explore the multiverse, bringing in several variants and connecting the X-Men universe to the MCU. Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine and fans will get to see other favorite characters from the first two films.

However, Jackman won’t be the only major character to join Deadpool, as Elizabeth Olsen is rumored to appear as well. According to @AlexFromCC on Twitter, Wanda Maximoff will not only be joining the upcoming Deadpool movie, but she’ll have two variants appearing in the MCU simultaneously.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is a spin-off series from WandaVision, which will follow Wanda’s rival, Agatha Harkness. The series was originally scheduled for release earlier this year, then delayed to winter 2023, and is likely to see further delays as the writers’ strike continues to wreak havoc on Hollywood projects. According to the Twitter post, fans will see two different versions of Wanda between Deadpool and Coven of Chaos.

Wanda-616 is the version of Wanda seen throughout WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). She’s a little unhinged and desperate to find a universe where everything worked out for her, including having a family of her own. Wanda-838 was introduced to fans in Multiverse of Madness as the version of Wanda who does have children.

Reportedly, “Wanda-616 (MCU), she’ll be teased in Agatha: Coven of Chaos,” while Wanda-838 will supposedly appear in Deadpool 3 somehow. While nothing has been actually confirmed just yet, Scarlet Witch has long gone back and forth between being considered a mutant (making her an X-Men) or a powerful sorceress (making her an Avenger). So including her in Deadpool 3, which is expected to bridge the cinematic gap between the MCU and the X-Men would make sense.

Production on Deadpool 3 is reportedly “nearly complete,” after just a month of filming during the ongoing writers’ strike. Fans have already expressed concerns about the movie, which have multiplied given the knowledge that the production hasn’t been allowed to perform rewrites, script edits, or Ryan Reynold’s typical Deadpool ad-libbing. Although it’s possible production focused on principle shots with the hope of returning to filming once the strike has ended, it’s still an alarmingly short timeframe to have completed filming.

Several productions have suffered delays and setbacks due to the strike, with even more facing issues as the SAG-AFTRA Strike looms on the horizon as well. While Deadpool 3 is currently still slated to kick off summer 2024, fans should brace for the worst and expect a delay to be announced soon.

What do you think of Wanda joining the growing cast for Deadpool 3? Share your thoughts in the comments below!