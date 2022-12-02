Kevin Feige Finally Addresses Mutants In MCU

Could the X-Men be closer than we thought?

One of the most popular Marvel Comics’ franchises is has been, since it’s creation, the X-Men. A group of genetically mutated superheroes, the X-Men offered limitless possibilities for superpowers, and plenty of opportunity to explore complex themes. Unlike other super powered individuals in the Marvel Universe, the X-Men all come by their powers by way of nature, adaptation and evolution. This leads many in the general public to see them as dangerous, and afflicted by disease, rather than superheroes, which has spurred many great storylines about tolerance and equality.

So popular were the X-Men, that their franchise spurred a highly successful animated series which ran from 1992 to 1997, and has also inspired the creation of a sequel series to be streamed on Disney+, X-Men: ’97 (2023). This series incorporated many storylines from the Marvel Comics, and even introduces a more casual fanbase to many of the Marvel Universe primary characters by way of cameo, including Captain America, Nick Fury, War Machine, Thor, and others. While removed by 10 years from the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearances like these planted that nostalgic seed that would help audiences remember, and connect with these characters live action counterparts.

All this being said, it stands to reason that fans are anxious to see the X-Men enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After their debut with Fox Studios in X-Men (2000), and the subsequent 9 films with varying popularity, most audiences agree it’s about time to bring such greats as Professor X/Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart/James McAvoy), Magneto (Ian McKellen/Michael Fassbender) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) center stage. Thus far, Marvel’s president, Kevin Feige has been quiet about the X-Men, and no solo films have been announced to bring them into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There have been subtle introductions, however: the cameo of Professor X (Stewart) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), then again in Ms. Marvel (2022), an almost offhanded comment at the end of the series changed Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) cannon, changing Kamala Khan (Vellani) from an inhuman to a mutant, and there is the promise of the return of Wolverine (Jackman) in Deadpool 3 (2024).

At CCXP (Brazil’s Comic Convention) this week, Kevin Feige finally addressed Mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe! As part of a panel on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), and the start of Phase 5, a brave interviewer asked about Mutants, and when audiences could expect them to join the universe. After some beating around the bush, Feige finally answered:

“We’ve already met a few, there’s one named Namor that you might’ve met recently…So, more to come, yes!”

As ever, the President of Marvel Studios played coy about what we can expect, not giving too much away, but, more than fans have been given in the past: More mutants are on the way! Audiences will have to wait and see who these mutants are, and when they’ll arrive, but, the promise of more characters who fall into the category of X-Men is a tantalizing thought. Who knows? With a few titles yet to be announced in Phase 5 and 6, we may see X-Men sooner than anyone expects!

