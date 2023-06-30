‘Deadpool 3’ Reportedly Wraps Up Filming, Validating Fan Concerns

It’s a very weird time for Hollywood right now with the WGA writers’ strike still ongoing and SAG-AFTRA about to join them.

Even in the midst of this, some productions have decided to move ahead with filming while others have delayed or halted completely until the strikes are over. Dozens of projects have been affected by the writers’ strike, which started at the beginning of May and looks to enter into July. The union has received an outpouring of support from celebrities, actors, directors, producers, and hundreds of other people in the film industry. Now, SAG-AFTRA, or the Screen Actors Guild, seems ready to join in their efforts as June 30th marks the final day of attempted contract negotiations for them as well.

Shows like The Penguin, Daredevil, and Stranger Things have shut down, as well as movies like Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Thunderbolts seeing significant delays. However, there are a few productions that have continued, like Netflix’s The Sandman, which just started filming earlier this week, and Deadpool 3 (2024), which started filming in late May.

In a (now redacted) update from Deadline, Deadpool 3 is reportedly “nearly completed.” The news shocked fans on social media as it would mean the Ryan Reynolds-led film finished shooting in just a little over a month, as surprisingly quick turnaround for a Marvel movie. However, it brings a more concerning issue to mind: filming done during the writers’ strike doesn’t allow for reshoots, script edits, or much improv, which is part of what makes the Merc with the Mouth so great.

Reynolds is well-known for his ad-libbing and improv in post-production, but part of the deal with the WGA strike is that actors aren’t allowed to add anything off-book. It adds to an already concerned fanbase, who were worried about the increasing amount of apparent multiversal focus the movie seems to have.

Not only is Hugh Jackman set to reprise his role as Wolverine, several other X-Men members are confirmed or rumored to make an appearance in the film, along with Ben Affleck’s Daredevil and a variant of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff. While excited at the prospect of such a crossover, fans have expressed worry about how well everything will come together and how exactly the multiverse will be included in the next installment.

Deadpool 3 seems to be powering through some tough times, but how will it affect the overall quality of the movie? While it’s possible that filming just covered the basics of what the pre-approved script already included and will allow for future reshoots and edits, it’s still an incredibly short amount of time to film a Marvel project as highly anticipated as Deadpool. It’s also expected to kick off next summer’s releases with a May release date, meaning as of right now it’s not expected to be delayed in any way. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to bode well for the beloved anti-hero.

