‘X-Men’ Star Rumored to Return for ‘Deadpool 3’

Deadpool 3 has started production and fans are eagerly awaiting further updates on the long-expected movie.

Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman has teased fans by sharing an image of him sporting the iconic Wolverine mutton-chop beard, and several of the actors and characters from the first two films have been confirmed to be returning for the next movie in the franchise. Deadpool 3 may be another X-Men team-up, as Colossus, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Yukio are set to return while Wolverine and Copycat are introduced. Now, another former X-Men star is stirring rumors of her appearance in the film.

Halle Berry starred as Storm in four of the X-Men films, including X-Men (2000), X2: X-Men United (2003), X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), and X-Men: Days Of Future Past (2014). Storm is a powerful mutant, able to control the weather and bend it to her will. Her appearance includes a shock of white hair, which she is seen sporting in a recent image posted to social media. The image, shared on Twitter, features her holding her white cat and her hair dyed to a light white, similar to Storm’s iconic ‘do, with the caption “patience takes practice” and a winking emoji.

https://twitter.com/halleberry/status/1661425946262470676?s=20

While there’s been no official word from Berry about her involvement in Deadpool 3, fans immediately pointed out the similarities between her current look and Storm’s. Considering Deadpool started filming yesterday, and Berry shared her Tweet yesterday, the rumor has many fans in an uproar about Storm’s return. However, some of the comments also suggested it could be a tease at a follow-up to 2004’s Catwoman, in which Berry plays the titular character.

As the next Deadpool film sets out to integrate the MCU and the X-Men franchise , it would make a lot of sense to continue to bring in iconic X-Men characters like Storm. Considering Wolverine and Storm were major characters in the original X-Men films, it’s possible that they could be working towards a reunion of sorts. Deadpool 3 is set for a late 2024 release. Do you think Storm will make a comeback for the new Deadpool? Share your thoughts in the comments below!