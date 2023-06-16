Agatha Harkness is back with a vengeance in a new Marvel one-shot. Wanda Maximoff has been engrossing herself in running her new shop of witchcraft. It also doubles as a safe haven for any magical beings that seek refuge. Her peaceful life unravels when a recently de-aged Agatha returns to seek revenge on the Scarlet Witch.

This comic is a prelude to the ‘Contest of Chaos’ event series. In the recently released exclusive preview, it opens to the powerful conjurer in her new youthful appearance as she strolls away from her latest victim who curses her name. Harkness’ youth has returned after the events in the comic series, ‘Midnight Suns.’ Her new vigor has revived her love to hunt and has her eyes are set on her former pupil.

Meanwhile, the MCU original character, Darcy Lewis, informs Wanda about the recent attack by Zzzax, a colossal being made of electricity. She rushes to put an end to the voltaic monstrosity, but a youthful Agatha lies in wait to surprise the Empress of Magic. This preview is an introduction to ‘Scarlet Witch Annual #1.’ It is drawn and written by comic veterans, Steve Orlando, Carlos Nieto, Tríona Farrell, and Cory Petit.

While active Marvel readers are probably aware of the ‘Contest of Champions,’ this will be a diabolical twist to the clash with the ‘Contest of Chaos.’ The prologue’s premise centers around Agatha’s theft of something “dark and dangerous” from her onetime protégé. Then in August, writer, Stephanie Williams and artist, Alberto Foche, will team up to expose more of Agatha Harkness’ hellish strategy in bonus side-stories.

‘Contest of Chaos’ will be a comic series that spans across multiple Marvel annuals that will pit hero against hero. Some iconic clashes will include, the Human Torch vs. Ghost Rider, Storm vs. Iron Man, Spider-Man and Wolverine, who were former teammates in the Avengers. No hero will leave unscathed when Agatha wreaks her havoc upon the Marvel Universe.

Agatha Harkness is a character created by the legendary Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. She made her first appearance in the Fantastic Four #94 in 1970. Since then, the conflicted conjurer has built a fanbase due to the breakout performance by Kathryn Hahn in WandaVision on Disney Plus. She will now lead her own spin-off series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, but there is no release date yet.

The preview of ‘Scarlet Witch Annual #1’ is available now and the issue is set to go on sale on June 21, 2023.