‘Deadpool 3’ Holds Nothing Back, Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine Might Be Unrecognizable

Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine might not be what fans expect in Ryan Reynolds’s Deadpool 3 (2024).

Deadpool 3 is something fans have been waiting for. After Marvel bought Fox, everyone knew that the MCU would deal with the X-Men and get Deadpool. The dreams of Deadpool and Spider-Man in the same movie were suddenly possible. Movies with the X-Men fighting or working with the Avengers could actually happen, and while this was great to think about, Disney hasn’t brought a single X-Men character to the big screen.

They have created mutants, brought them into the MCU, and changed other super heroes to mutants, but Charles Xavier and Wolverine are still nowhere to be seen. Marvel Studios still has to explain how the MCU will suddenly have mutants once they show up, but as of right now, Marvel hasn’t made any groundbreaking progress in explaining what is happening with them.

Deadpool 3 will be dealing with the Multiverse but in a different way. Instead of having Deadpool 3 suddenly hop over to the MCU, the anti-hero will reportedly take a detour through other X-Men universes and Fox Universes. Reports of Ben Affleck returning as Daredevil, Charles Xavier, Magneto, etc., have popped up, with even the Fantastic Four finally appearing.

These rumors raise some eyebrows, and the movie will also include the TVA from Tom Hiddleston’s Loki chasing Deadpool down as he works with Wolverine. Now, fans know this variant of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine won’t be the same one who dies in Logan (2017). Sadly, this variant will be from a different universe and has to work with Deadpool for once.

A new report shares that Jackman won’t be showing his face much in the new movie since he will be donning the iconic Wolverine suit inspired by the 2003 Astonishing X-Men series:

Hugh Jackman will reportedly dawn a classic yellow and blue #Wolverine suit in ‘DEADPOOL 3’. The design is said to be similar to his suit in the 2003 run of the ‘Astonishing X-Men’ comic but with long sleeves.

Hugh Jackman will reportedly dawn a classic yellow and blue #Wolverine suit in ‘DEADPOOL 3’. The design is said to be similar to his suit in the 2003 run of the ‘Astonishing X-Men’ comic but with long sleeves. (via: @CanWeGetToast) pic.twitter.com/GrRWfMuWVD — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) July 6, 2023

This suit might be the traditional look for Wolverine in the comics, but seeing Jackman in the suit for the MCU will be odd. It’s fun to see a new side of Wolverine, but the yellow and blue might be hard to imagine Jackman underneath all of that because the actor normally shows off his face in a lot of iconic scenes where fans will now see a limited portion of his acting skills.

It’s a small price to pay, but fans might not realize how much they love seeing Jackman’s face as Logan/Wolverine until the actor is always wearing the iconic helmet.

Do you think Wolverine should wear his iconic suit for all of Deadpool 3? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!