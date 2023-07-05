Fans Are Disgusted by Hugh Jackman ‘Deadpool 3’ Cheat Day Meal

Hugh Jackman has currently wrapped Deadpool 3, and it appears he is celebrating his return as Wolverine by enjoying a cheat day meal that the world is now calling into question. We imagine his food intake has been to combat the extensive training he has undergone to make his Wolverine return look as fierce as possible. Jackman even traded barbs with Ryan Reynolds over their physiques, making his conquest of looking more ripped than Reynolds seem far more accurate. However, fans caught a glimpse of Jackman’s meal choice and have been peppering the internet with vocalized concerns about what the man is eating.

There is nothing wrong with eating waffles. We welcome it. However, there is never a time when we want mushrooms, mashed potatoes, and chili on a waffle. This is a “to each their own” type of situation, but fans on Twitter have also been questioning Jackman’s choice of toppings.

The waffles with the banana I can understand, I don't know what that is on the other waffle, I don't want that, lol. Keep it! 😆😆👀 — SoloSunRize🤴🏾 (@SoloSunRize) July 3, 2023

We imagine that Hugh Jackman is going for a sweet and savory flavor profile for the waffles in question, but we have to join this Twitter user in stating that he can “keep it.”

I’m not sure about the mushrooms, and is that marinara??? I am however ALL IN on the bananas and toffee sauce…. Damn son….. — Jason Sifford (@jason_sifford) July 2, 2023

We called that topping chili, but thinking about the possibility that the sauce might be of the pasta variety has made this choice seem much more bizarre. We are unsure if Marvel will ever call us to audition for a superhero role, but not sure we would make it if the rule were to eat those waffles.

Mushrooms on waffles? Idk.. Chicken on waffles is good tho, so maybe? — Jennifer (@Jennevelyn79) July 2, 2023

Not sure about the correlation between chicken and mushrooms, but we don’t know either. Hugh Jackman has a style all his own.

Ruined my Sunday put it that way — Matkin ✌️ (@Matkin81) July 2, 2023

This Twitter user just took offense to seeing Hugh Jackman put those toppings on his waffles. It appears to have ruined this person’s weekend. We are sorry.

May be the most revolting thing I've seen all day. After looking at an image Dylan mulvaney — GOD#ZILLiqA ☀️ Gary Gensler Resign (@yepimhot) July 3, 2023

Another person who does not even want to look at the image of the waffles. We get it. That does look quite horrific. Then again, we have not tried it, though we likely never would.

It does not matter what anyone thinks, as you can see the huge smile on the face of Hugh Jackman. Cheat days are always fun, as we imagine that the man has been training like crazy to get into shape for Deadpool 3. Despite how that waffle looks, the film is exciting to think about.

We are SO excited for Deadpool 3; we would even eat the waffle that Hugh Jackman has shared just to see it, despite it looking horrific. The anticipated MCU-based sequel has already wrapped filming and is set for a release on May 3, 2024. In the meantime, we expect Ryan Reynolds to have some sort of response to Jackman’s choice of food intake.

Would you eat the same waffles as Hugh Jackman? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!