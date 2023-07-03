‘Logan’ Director Explains How ‘Deadpool 3’ Fits in With His Film

The Logan director has revealed where he thinks Deadpool 3 fits in with his 2017 film.

With interest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe continuing to dwindle, whether due to superhero movie fatigue, or the fact that Phase Four has been quite disappointing, a lot is riding on the franchise’s first-ever R-rated installment, Deadpool 3 (2024).

The third film in the Deadpool series will see the return of the “Merc with the Mouth”, AKA Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), this time teaming up with none other than Logan/Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), just as many of us predicted years ago.

So, to no surprise, Deadpool 3, which will be a Phase Five film, will continue exploring the MCU Multiverse, which has been a half-hearted focus of Phase Four. It is rumored to bring back characters from its own timeline and other Marvel timelines, like the X-Men movies.

One of those characters is, of course, Wolverine himself. But it’s also rumored that Halle Berry will be reprising her role as Oruro Munroe/Storm (although many also think she’ll be reprising her role as Catwoman from the 2004 DC disaster of the same name too!).

Ultimately, it sounds like the film’s main selling point will be the main duo: Deadpool and Wolverine, who will reportedly be hunted from timeline to timeline by characters from the Marvel Disney+ series Loki (2021).

While it’s expected that the film will feature a ton of cameos, following the likes of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2021), many fans are worried that it will be a disaster like DC Universe film The Flash (2023).

The Ezra Miller-led sequel has tanked at the box office and has also been met with a prickly reception from fans and critics. While most of the criticism is primarily aimed at the poor VFX, many feel that there’s simply no story outside of its many cameos.

Will Deadpool 3 meet the same fate? It’s hard to imagine this happening with writer, producer, and star Ryan Reynolds involved. Reynolds has fought for the Deadpool films from the get-go, and plays a massive role in their marketing. Not only that but he was born to play the character.

And though there are some unsurprising concerns, at the same time, fans are excited to see Deadpool and Wolverine finally team up in what we’re sure will involve the Merc with the Mouth giving the adamantium-clawed mutant a headache from start to finish!

But wasn’t Wolverine killed off in the critically-acclaimed film Logan (2017)? Well, yes, but as the Deadpool films are spoofs, anything is possible. And when you throw the Multiverse into the mix, the filmmakers pretty much have carte blanche to do whatever they want.

How will Deadpool 3 fit into the MCU?

Deadpool 3 is a prequel to Logan

Deadpool 3 won’t just be the first R-rated film in the MCU — it will also mark the character’s first appearance, while also introducing the X-Men. While Charles Xavier/Professor X (Patrick Stewart) appears in Multiverse of Madness, fans have been clamoring for Wolverine’s debut for a while.

However, according to Logan director, James Mangold, Deadpool 3 doesn’t take place after the events of Logan. In a recent interview with the Happy, Sad, Confused Podcast, while discussing his new film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), Mangold said that Jackman’s return would not alter the 2017 film’s timeline in any way.

Speaking with Josh Horowitz, the Logan director admitted that he wished Logan was the end of Wolverine’s story, which was always the intention. Even Hugh Jackman said at the time of the film’s release that he was done playing the character. But now, the director has said that Deadpool 3 is a prequel to Logan. Here’s what he said:

“If it [Deadpool 3] works, it works. And it’s not like the new movie Hugh and Ryan [Reynolds] are working on takes place after Logan. So, in a sense, they’re just making a prequel, if you will.”

Of course, Deadpool 3 won’t be a canonical prequel to Logan, as the two films exist in separate timelines. As such, there’s no way the upcoming film can take anything away from Mangold’s gritty Wolverine outing. While the Multiverse concept blurs these lines somewhat, let’s not forget that the Deadpool films make about as much sense as send-ups such as The Naked Gun (1988) and Hot Shots! (1991).

Ryan Reynolds’ character frequently breaks the fourth wall and directly references X-Men actors like Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart. In other words, Deadpool 3 will probably be far less concerned with exploring the Multiverse, and more interested in poking fun at this ongoing cinematic trend.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to be released in the US on May 3, 2024, as part of the MCU’s Phase Five.

Do you think Deadpool 3 will ruin Logan? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!