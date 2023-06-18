12 Non-DCU Films and 2 TV Shows ‘The Flash’ Has Canonized

The Flash (2023) just canonized a bunch of non-DCU films and TV shows. But which ones?

The latest DC Universe film has raced into theaters, and though it’s getting mixed reviews, it has certainly impressed many fans where its surprise-cameos are concerned. And though the film seemingly marks the end of one timeline, paving the way for the brand-new DCU from DC Studios’ co-CEO James Gunn, these cameos still hold greater meaning.

For the DCU as it currently stands, which includes movies such as Man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Wonder Woman (2017), Shazam! (2019), Justice League (2021), and, of course, The Flash, these cameos mean that several non-DCU films and TV shows (which otherwise haven’t formed part of this timeline) are now canon.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has done the same thing, which all started with Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and continued with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), canonizing non-MCU films such as Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Trilogy and some of the X-Men films, for example. And though the DCU still doesn’t have the numbers on the MCU, The Flash has rounded up 12 movies (one of which doesn’t even exist!) and two TV shows!

And here they are…

Batman (1989) and Batman Returns

Of all the non-DCU movies and TV shows, the two movies that everyone knew had been made canon by The Flash even before it was released in theaters are the two Tim Burton-directed Batman films, Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992).

Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne/Batman was a huge part of the film’s marketing, and he’s the only non-DCU character to have been revealed prior to the release of the film. This isn’t exactly a straight-up sequel for Keaton’s Dark Knight, but it’s probably the closest we’ll ever get.

Whether or not Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller) is actually in the original “Burton-Verse” in the film is unknown, but worst case scenario, if he isn’t, the two films in question are still canon.

Superman Lives

During the film’s third act, which sees Barry Allen/The Flash battling “Dark Flash” inside the “Chronobowl”, a place where he can interact with the past, present, and future, we’re treated to a number of amazing cameos from across the DC Multiverse.

Among them is Nicolas Cage’s version of Clark Kent/Kal-El/Superman. We know what you’re thinking — Nicolas Cage didn’t even play Superman! Well, he was involved in the pre-production for Tim Burton’s Superman Lives, which never came to pass.

In The Flash, Cage appears only as a CG-rendered character, but it’s still great to see. Somehow, the latest DCU film has managed to canonize a film that doesn’t even exist!

Adventures of Superman (1952 — 1958)

During the finale’s Chronobowl sequence, we also get to see a CG-rendered version of the late George Reeve inside the DC Multiverse, who portrayed Clark Kent/Superman in the television series Adventures of Superman (1952), which is now also canon within the DCU.

Batman (1966) and the TV series

Holy rusted metal! Following George Reeve is another veteran DC superhero actor, the late Adam West. We see a very fleeting shot of West’s Batman, which is accompanied by Cesar Romero’s Joker laugh! West played Batman in the television series Batman (1966) and the 1966 film of the same name, both of which now exist somewhere out there in the Multiverse!

Superman Quadrilogy

Perhaps the most tear-inducing cameo is that of the late Christopher Reeve, who played Superman in Superman (1978), Superman II (1981), Superman III (1983), and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987), all of which have now been made canon within the DCU. Reeve’s cameo is also CG-rendered, but the likeness is uncanny.

Superman Returns

We probably could have lumped Superman Returns (2006) in with the Christopher Reeve Superman films, but the fact that it has an entirely different cast — including Superman, who is played by Brandon Routh — means that it deserves its own spot. While many fans believe the film is a reboot, it is a confirmed sequel to the first four Superman films.

We don’t get to see Routh in The Flash, though, likely because it would have caused some confusion for some fans. As Superman Returns is a sequel, Christopher Reeve’s cameo is enough to represent that entire series of films. Besides, Routh got a second shot in the DC as he also plays the character Ray Palmer/The Atom in CW’s 2012 DC TV series Arrow (2012).

Supergirl (1984)

Alongside Christopher Reeve’s Man of Steel-cameo in The Flash, Helen Slater reprises her role as Kara Danvers/Kara Zor-El/Supergirl. She’s also CG-rendered, but it’s a heart-warming reunion we’ve been waiting to see since Supergirl (1984), which disappointed fans of Reeve as he didn’t make an appearance (the film also isn’t all that great).

The 1984 spin-off is often the target of the same confusion as Superman Returns — many fans don’t realize that it’s actually canon with the original four Superman film series.

Batman Forever and Batman and Robin

We never thought, not in a million years, that the two Joel Schumacher-directed Batman films, Batman Forever (1997) and Batman and Robin (1997), would even be acknowledged by another DC movie, let alone made canon!

If you’ve seen The Flash, you’ll know why we’re choosing to start with the latter film. After saving the Multiverse, Barry Allen/The Flash is reunited with Bruce Wayne/Batman in his own universe — however, there has been a slight change as a result of all the time-and-space-meddling, as Ben Affleck has been replaced by… George Clooney!

Earlier this year, when asked if Clooney would be reprising his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in The Flash, DC Studios’ co-CEO James Gunn simply said in response, “Absolutely not.” Of course, we can appreciate why he kept this quiet.

So, now we know that the “franchise-killing” Batman and Robin is also canon within the DCU. Interestingly, fans had always wondered if the two Joel Schumacher films were even connected to the two Tim Burton ones. For a while, we assumed they were, but now we know that they exist in alternate universes within the DC Multiverse. In fact, it’s fair to say that Batman and Robin is no longer even a sequel to Batman Forever — at least not by The Flash‘s standards.

In the latest film, Michael Keaton’s version of the caped crusader explains (using spaghetti and hot sauce, no less) that each universe is a variation of another, but that there are overlapping consistencies, which would explain the different Batman actors — among many other things — between those four original Batman films. In other words, Batman Forever is also now canon.

Check out the final trailer for The Flash below:

As per Wikipedia, here’s the synopsis for the film:

Barry Allen/The Flash travels back in time to prevent his mother’s murder, which traps him in an alternate reality without metahumans. He enlists the help of Batman and the Kryptonian castaway Supergirl from alternate realities in order to save this world from the restored General Zod and return to his universe.

The Flash is now out in theaters.

It stars Ezra Miller (Barry Allen/The Flash), Sasha Calle (Kara Zor-El/Supergirl), Michael Shannon (General Zod), Ron Livingston (Henry Allen), Michael Keaton (Bruce Wayne/Batman), and Ben Affleck (Bruce Wayne/Batman).

The Flash director Andy Muschietti will reportedly helm upcoming Batman reboot The Brave and the Bold (TBA).

