Robert Downey Jr. Reportedly Spotted on ‘Captain America 4’ Set, MCU Return Incoming?

Everyone has hoped that actors like Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. would eventually return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While both have been rumored to return at some point, RDJ might be returning far sooner.

There would theoretically be many places where Tony Stark could come roaring back into a Marvel film. Captain America 4 signals the true start of Sam Wilson as America’s most beloved hero. Wilson had plenty of skepticism in taking over in Falcon and the Winter Solider, and who better to alleviate his concerns than a visit from Stark?

Now, this sounds like it would be impossible, considering everyone saw Stark give his life for the betterment of the world in Avengers: Endgame (2019), but that does not mean one of the smartest men in the world did not give himself a backup plan to return. He created JARVIS, an AI program that eventually became Vision.

Robert Downey Jr. could return as Tony Stark in a program sort of way, where his consciousness is there, though his body is not. That would make the most logical sense should he return at any point. Then again, the MCU is currently dealing with the Multiverse, so a Tony Stark from any timeline might also just show up.

Either way, Downey might be trying to sneak back into Marvel through Captain America 4.

Robert Downey Jr. Reportedly Visits ‘Captain America 4’ Set

Robert Downey Jr. was reportedly on the set of ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD’. It’s unknown if this is just a coincidence or if he will be returning as Tony Stark in some form. (via https://t.co/3IA7xNnlPx) pic.twitter.com/APLEJ097n7 — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) July 5, 2023

One Take News reported the Robert Downey Jr. sighting, though they pulled the information from the LinkedIn page of Nawar Shora, an author and keynote speaker who reported the sighting. Captain America 4 is reportedly shooting around the White House, where Shora was likely working. He asked about information from the shoot and was given far more information that might excite fans. According to Shora’s post:

“They are filming Captain America 4 around the White House and near my office. I was on a quick errand walk as I noticed all the lights and equipment and finally asked one of the security folks about it. He was so talkative and nice, said — (SPOILER) — Robert Downey Jr was there last night and they were driving all sorts of super cars. We had a good talk and some laughs. I kept hoping for some producer to walk up to me and demand: “You! … You have to play my next superhero!” Photo is a sample of what’s all over the streets.”

We would like to state that Shora got this information about Robert Downey Jr. from a security guard working on the MCU film set. Downey being there is sure to start speculation about what his involvement with Captain America 4 might look like.

We already stated he could return as some sort of AI program that can talk to Sam Wilson or any heroes appearing in the film. Then again, it could be another timeline version of Tony Stark that comes rocketing in to help save the world from whatever threats are posed to Captain America.

Robert Downey Jr. might also be filming some sort of flashback scene that Wilson, or someone else, remembers as they ascend to their respective roles in the films. Harrison Ford is taking over as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who also had a relationship with Stark.

Captain America 4 will also likely feature elements tied into the upcoming Armor Wars film that stars Don Cheadle as James Rhodes/War Machine, and who better to need advice than Rhodoes, as he wears armor much like Iron Man?

Though Robert Downey Jr. might have been visiting the set to just pal around with everyone there, he could be there to film some sort of scene for a specific reason. Also, the post mentions him driving “supercars.” There are no specifics if it means supercars, as in from a superhero movie, or just nice cars. Either way, this is exciting information.

Are you excited Robert Downey Jr. could be returning to Marvel? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!