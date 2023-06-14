Harrison Ford Talks Red Hulk in Interview

It was revealed in October of 2022 that Harrison Ford would take over the role of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross due to the untimely passing of the original actor, William Hurt. Fans were excited, but saddened by the circumstances of the casting. Ford’s new role in the next Marvel Studios project has been highly anticipated and his reappearance will start in Captain America: Brave New World.

The first photos from the set of the fourth Captain America sequel have the internet raising their eyebrows with speculation on whether he will be the new Hulk on the scene. Ford was shown in a director’s chair conversing with Anthony Mackie as Captain America in video village. Eagle-eyed viewers noticed that Harrison’s pants were shredded at the knee and he had disheveled hair. This spotted detail left him ripe for questioning when promoting the upcoming Indiana Jones sequel, The Dial of Destiny. The question is brought up by the host at the 2:43 mark.

Ford played coy about the line of questioning, but his cheeky evasion of the inquiry have left many MCU fans hopeful that he will indeed become the new Red Hulk from the comics. Thaddeus Ross is a popular character from Marvel Comics who has been a consistent adversary to The Incredible Hulk. He earned his moniker during his military service because he “struck like a thunderbolt” while leading his team into battle. This relentless and shrewd tenacity has built a growing hatred towards Bruce Banner and the Hulk by contrast.

Red Hulk was created when General Ross was exposed to high levels of gamma radiation when testing the first gamma bomb. He had become the very monster he despised and had to discover his purpose with these new abilities. Ross’ Hulk has similar powers to Banner’s Green Goliath, but his skin emits extreme heat when in rage mode. The heat can melt through Spider-Man’s webbing and even convert sand into glass.

Whether Red Hulk will make an appearance in the new Captain America installment is yet to be seen, but Harrison Ford as General Ross should be an imposing and captivating figure. Captain America: Brave New World will be a political espionage thriller starring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, Captain America. The excitement continues to grow as the movie is slated to be released July 26, 2024.

What do you think? Will he become the Red Hulk in Brave New World or in the Thunderbolts?