Next ‘Captain America’ Film Gets Fresh, Bold Title – New Suit

Marvel is hard at work developing the next chapter in the Captain America franchise, with a new film coming soon. Interestingly, the next Captain America film got a new title, fantastic new photos, and our first look at our hero protagonist.

Captain America Gets a New Title?

The next film in the Captain America franchise reportedly had an existing title, Captain America: New World Order, and was set for release next year. The release date hasn’t changed, but the title has – and we’ve got it right here for you:

Yes, the above image is blurry, but there’s a reason for that. But as you can see, the new movie’s title has been changed from New World Order to Brave New World—an exciting change without much context.

MCU – The Direct released a report indicating that the previous title for the film was highly controversial, which might have led Marvel Studios to make the change.

All we know is the title has been changed thanks to some recently released photos by the film’s lead star, Anthony Mackie – who is now our beloved Captain America.

New Set Photos Released for ‘Captain America 4’

The title change came from the above photo, which Anthony Mackie released on social media. In the photo, you can see the legendary Harrison Ford, playing General Thaddeus in the film, talking with Mackie.

Per the original social media post by Mackie:

When Harrison Ford tells you how kicking ass should look, you listen! LoL… Thanks for the on set wisdom and laughs my friend! Can’t wait to do it again… Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World in theaters May 3, 2024.

You can see Anthony Mackie, AKA Captain America, posing in the photo in a new suit that brings a familiar callback to the suit worn by Chris Evans in the previous Captain America movies. I think he looks incredible, and I can not wait for this film to be released next May.

