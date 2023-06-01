Disney’s Bus Transportation System Leaves Guests Stranded and Confused

Imagine being done at Disney Springs or one of the Disney World Parks and dealing with Disney buses that can’t tell you which bus is which, leaving you stranded for hours as you head back to your Resort.

This situation happened to me last week when I visited Disney for a short vacation. Here’s what happened.

Disney’s Bus Transportation System – What Is Going On?

Disney provides its Guests staying on Property with a few forms of transportation to get around the gigantic Property that is Walt Disney World.

One of those means of transportation is a bus. Disney’s buses seem the easiest and most convenient way to travel between Resorts, Parks, and Disney Springs.

Since being introduced in 1971, the bus system has always been reliable and trustworthy. With today’s advanced technology, Guests can check the app or view the schedule on the televisions outside the bus stops to know how soon they can be on their way during their Disney vacation.

What is not expected is being stranded and confused, leaving Disney Springs during Disney’s supposed off-season. Is the bus system failing its Guests?

Guests Left Abandoned and Confused After Disney Buses Left Without Direction

On my recent visit to Disney World, I stayed at Disney Springs for my non-park day to rest from all the hustle and bustle of the theme Parks.

I took it upon myself to ride the buses instead of an Uber since people near and dear to me were staying at a Disney Resort.

Upon heading to the little area, Guests leaving the Springs can find their bus number and planned destination without any issues. I road the buses numerous times before, so I knew what I was getting into.

I did not expect the transportation system to be down for the count without any clear line of sight on which bus was which and where they were going.

I always have my camera ready if any story breaks out during my visit to Disney or Universal. I am glad I captured some of the chaos surrounding me that night, as seen in the photo above. Guests were getting into the wrong lines as, to condense space, several buses were not in operation, leading to confusion among everyone, including myself, on where to go from there.

Besides that, I spoke to Guests who had been in line for more than an hour waiting for their designated bus to arrive. Some Guests who had been staying that long were approached by a bus driver who told them their bus had come and gone and that they now had to leave that area and walk to the other side to get on the right bus to take them to their Resort. Mind you, by this time, it was well past midnight and inching closer to 1 a.m.

It took me about 30 minutes to finally figure out what was going on, and the photo above I took of the bus driver who, due to no fault of his own, was doing his job by trying his best to give Guests direction and clarity on what was going on during this madness that fateful evening. Luckily, after about an hour, I got on the right bus with the kindest bus driver, who I drove to ask a few questions concerning why this had occurred.

According to the bus driver (whose name I will refrain from mentioning), this was not the first time Disney had allowed this behavior in the bus transportation system. Tons of Guests were left stranded when I last checked as I boarded my bus. One individual told me they were simply trying to get back to their Resort to pack for their flight that left in a few hours, but they had been waiting for over an hour.

I hope Disney figures this “system” out soon as more and more Guests will be stranded during their final night at Disney or waiting for over an hour for a bus to pick them up.

Has this happened to you? Let me know in the comment below!