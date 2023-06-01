Hurricane Season Kicks off With Potential Storm Looming Towards Disney, Universal Parks

The Atlantic Hurricane season is off to a quick start, with a potential storm looming towards Central Florida, which could impact your Disney or Universal vacation in the coming days.

Don’t Shoot the Messenger: Do Your Research, Make the Right Preparations

Recent reports by the National Hurricane Center show forecasted spaghetti models indicating the possibility of the storm making its way close enough to cause alarm for anyone planning a trip to Central Florida.

But remember, these models are not 100% accurate, and there is no predicting which way the storm could go. So before you shoot the messenger, research and gather the data yourself.

Atlantic Spaghetti Models: The First Storm of the Season – Invest 91L

The National Hurricane Center is tracking a potential storm that could make its way to Central Florida over the next few days. Invest 91L started as a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico late Wednesday night.

But by early this morning, the NHC confirmed a 70% chance of development. This could be a big storm and not just your typical rain and wind, as some might say in the comment section (come on, guys, maybe read a little?).

Hurricane Season Kicks off in 2023 – Remember One Thing: Storms Are Unpredictable – Plan Ahead

Now, as you can see, the storm is positioned in a manner that, to the untrained eye, gives off the immediate impression that the storm is not going anywhere near Central Florida. But according to recent spaghetti models, Disney and Universal aren’t out of harm’s way yet.

Cyclocane, a weather-predicting website that the National Hurricane Center uses, shows some spaghetti models indicating the potential for this “storm” to strike near Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort.

As you can see from the most recent spaghetti models, the storm could pass through Central Florida.

The thing about these storms is they are unpredictable until the day it strikes.

So although the storm path is not directly over Orlando, there is still too much time to try and make accurate predictions about this development.

The storm could pass away from Central Florida and not cause harm or in-climate weather that can ruin your upcoming vacation.

At the very least, you’ll have heavy rain and some strong winds, which will close down outdoor rides, attractions, and parades. So just plan.

Make sure you are planning, researching, and getting everything you need before leaving for Orlando.

Are you going to Universal or Disney during hurricane season? Make sure you plan ahead!