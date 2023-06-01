Splash Mountain Is Dead – Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Is Alive in New Official Reports From Disney

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is underway at Disney’s Magic Kingdom and Disneyland California. Disney released a bunch of new updates, giving Guests a fresh update on what they can expect from the ride that will be replacing the legendary Splash Mountain.

Splash Mountain Closes in Disney World and Disneyland, Making Way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

This week, Disneyland California closed down its Splash Mountain forever, with the upcoming new attraction already making itself at home.

Like the one at Magic Kingdom in Orlando, the closure was met with immense long lines and a few celebrity appearances, like Disney Imagineer Tony Baxter, who created the ride back in the 80s.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Will Have Numerous Animatronics, New Disney Report Claims

Recent reports indicate that Disney’s upcoming new attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, will have “dozens of animatronics.”

The ride will also feature many new characters not in the hit animated film. But Guests can expect to see the likelihood of known and lovable characters like Tiana, Naveen, Mama Odie, and Louise – which will be audio animatronics throughout the ride.

Reports also claim that the fan-favorite characters will appear multiple times throughout the ride. The ride will open sometime in late 2024 in both Magic Kingdom and Disneyland California.

The new characters will be Otter, Ms. Beaver, Rabbit, Possum, Turtle, and Racoon – along with numerous other characters throughout the ride.

Any animatronics used in the Splash Mountain ride will not be featured on the ride, leading some fans to feel a little sad as they were hoping for some kind of call-back to the iconic ride.

Brand-New Audio-Animatronics? Yes Please

As mentioned above, the ride will feature new animatronics and audio-animatronics, which is something fresh that Disney Imagineers are currently working to showcase for the first time on this upcoming attraction.

The figures are expected to be full-sized and placed throughout the ride, allowing Guests to be up close and personal with these new machines.

Disney Imagineers also confirmed that this ride would have all new stories and characters that would give this attraction a place among the legendary rides throughout both Parks.

Are you thrilled about the new upcoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disney World and Disneyland?