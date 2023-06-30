‘Captain America 4’ Dodges Industry Strikes, Takes Huge Step Forward

Despite the WGA and impending SAG strikes, Captain America: Brave New World has finished filming and is scheduled for its 2024 release date. Or is it?

Captain America: Brave New World marks a significant shift in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only is this the first Captain America feature film without Chris Evans, but it is also the movie that will fully bring The Incredible Hulk into the MCU from Universal Pictures.

That means that Marvel Studios needs to get this film right, especially after a handful of the last Marvel films have been received less favorably than their successors, particularly Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). While Brave New World is starting off on the right foot with an impressive cast, including Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America and Harrison Ford as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, other things have gotten in the way.

The entertainment industry has been shaken by the current Writers Guild strike and an increasingly likely strike from the Screen Actors Guild. This has already caused numerous productions to be delayed and flat-out stopped. Fortunately, it looks like Captain America: Brave New World has dodged this massive roadblock… for now.

‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Wraps Filming

Related: ‘Captain America 4’ Star Dumbfounded by Last-Minute Changes: “I Have No Idea”

According to an Instagram story from cinematographer Kramer Morgenthau, Captain America: Brave New World officially wrapped filming on June 30, 2023. This means there is no chance that picketing from the WGA or SAG could halt production for Marvel Studios.

However, that doesn’t mean they’re out of the clear. Despite initial filming being completed, the movie still has to be ready for any rewrites, reshoots, and post-production that might (and will) occur. And they’ll definitely need actors and writers for that.

Related: Production on ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ at a Standstill Until WGA Can Work Out New Deal

Then there’s the issue of advertising the movie. If the Screen Actors Guild does go on strike, guild members are banned from performing any kind of promotion until the strike is finished. This includes interviews, conventions, and any television appearances.

So while this is a major step in the right direction for Captain America: Brave New World, it is by no means the end. There are still plenty of hurdles for this movie to leap over.

Do you still think that the film will be delayed? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!