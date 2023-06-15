Production on ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ at a Standstill Until WGA Can Work Out New Deal

It looks like bad news for fans excited to see the next chapter of Matt Murdock’s story in Daredevil: Born Again, as Disney has officially halted production amid the ongoing Hollywood writers strike.

After being announced at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con, hype is at an all-time high for Daredevil: Born Again, which will resurrect Charlie Cox’s fan-favorite lawyer by day, crimefighter by night for an exciting new series on Disney+.

Matt Murdock had a brief cameo in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which marked his first appearance in a Marvel/Sony project since Netflix’s Daredevil show was canceled in 2018. The character then made his official MCU debut in 2022, starring in a few episodes of the highly-divisive She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series on Disney+.

Now, Daredevil is set to return in his new solo show, which is currently slated to arrive in 2024 as part of the MCU’s Phase Five. However, according to a new report, its release date might be pushed back due to the ongoing WGA strike.

Earlier this week, Deadline reported that filming on Daredevil: Born Again has officially been shut down in New York and likely won’t resume until picketers can work out a deal with major Hollywood studios for fair pay, better working conditions, and streaming residuals, among other demands.

Production on the revival was previously shut down when Teamster members refused to cross the line, suspending production for a week in early May.

Throughout this, Marvel Studios has certainly done its best to keep production rolling on Daredevil: Born Again, but it’s becoming increasingly difficult as the writers’ strike continues on. This indefinite shutdown seems to indicate the studio’s desire to make changes to the script, which requires a writer to be on-set. Until the strike ends, Daredevil: Born Again finds itself at an unfortunate standstill.

If shooting on the new Daredevil series won’t pick up again until after the strike, fans could be left waiting months—or even years—for episodes to begin airing on Disney+. There’s currently no end in sight for the current WGA strike, meaning it’s more than likely that, at this point, the show will be delayed.

It certainly wouldn’t be the only Marvel production grinding to a screeching halt amid the strike. Earlier this week, it was revealed that several MCU projects would be delayed, including Captain America: Brave New World (2024), Blade (2025), and Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2026).

A delay may seem inevitable, but who knows? Maybe writers will work out a deal with Hollywood studios soon. But for now, all fans can do is cross their fingers and hope for some movement on the new Daredevil show after the WGA strike concludes.

What do you think of production abruptly stopping on Daredevil: Born Again? Share your reactions below.